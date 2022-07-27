Skip to main content

Rival Watch: Liverpool Lose To RB Salzburg In Final Game Before Manchester City

Liverpool have tonight lost their last pre-season game before they meet Manchester City on Saturday for the Community Shield game. Jurgen Klopp's men were beaten 1-0 by Austrian side RB Salzburg, who new Manchester City man Erling Haaland previously played for.

The defeat is Liverpool's second in pre-season, following their 4-0 defeat to Manchester United in their first game.

Benjamin Sesko Stefan Bajcetic

Benjamin Sesko and Stefan Bajcetic battle it out.

Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko scored the only game as Liverpool go in to Saturday's game against City with a defeat.

Liverpool's new boy Darwin Nunez started the game, but failed to get on the score sheet. Liverpool did have a so called second string side out, but the defeat may be damaging to momentum with City on the horizon.

Fabio Carvalho got another start for Liverpool, and Harvey Elliot got more minutes under his belt for the club.

Harvey Elliot

Harvey Elliot in the thick of it against Salzburg.

Many from the team on the pitch in the first half are not expected to start on Saturday against Manchester City. Adrian may start the game if Alisson isn't fit, and Darwin Nunez is expected to start due to the injury keeping Diogo Jota out.

Luis Diaz, Mohammed Salah and Roberto Firmino came on in the second half, but couldn't rescue the game for Liverpool.

They now look ahead to Manchester City on Saturday, with the hopes of adding another trophy to their collection.

The game was Liverpool's fifth in pre-season, three more than Manchester City have played. Fitness may play apart in a big game so early in the season, and Liverpool will definitely be the fitter of the two sides.

All eyes on the King Power Stadium for Saturday at 5pm!

