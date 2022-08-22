Rival Watch: Liverpool Take On Manchester United Tonight

Liverpool can move to within a point of Manchester City tonight with a win against a Manchester United side on a horrific run of form.

Manchester City's draw last night has allowed Liverpool to gain some hope in pursuit of their 20th Premier League title this season, and a win against Manchester United tonight will bring them to within two points of Manchester City.

Manchester United will go bottom of the Premier League table with a defeat.

Darwin Nunez is ruled out through suspension for tonight's clash. IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool's poor start meant Manchester City raced into a four point lead prior to their game against Newcastle United. A draw has seen that lead extended to five. but it could be cut back to two if Liverpool get an expected win tonight against Manchester United.

Manchester United are on a horrific run of form, and have zero points to show for their efforts this season, or lack of. There are expected to be protests before the game, but claims the stadium won't be full are billed as nonsense.

Manchester United haven't beaten Liverpool since 2018 in the Premier League, when Marcus Rashford scored a brace. Manchester City fans will be hoping their turbulent neighbours can do them a favour tonight, against a Liverpool side riddled with injuries.

Alas, the prediction is Liverpool will be much too strong for a Manchester United side in transition, and will run out extremely comfortable winners in this Monday night clash.

