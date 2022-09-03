Skip to main content

Rival Watch: Liverpool vs Everton Official Line-Ups

Liverpool take on Everton in the Merseyside Derby today, and are hoping to get their Premier League season back on track.

Jurgen Klopp's side only have two wins from their opening five games, and need a big win in the derby to kick start their season. Everton will be tough opposition, and a boisterous Goodison crowd could make the difference.

A win for Liverpool would see them go third until Tottenham Hotspur play later on, and it will be a welcome sight after the start to the season so far.

Liverpool vs Everton: Official Line-Ups

Liverpool: Allisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Elliot, Carvalho, Diaz, Salah, Nunez

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Davies, Onana, Iwobi, Maupay, Gray, Gordon.

Liverpool have gone bold in midfield, and it could be an area Everton look to exploit. From an attacking point of view it is everything Liverpool fans have wanted, but defensively it could be a weak point.

Everton give new summer signing Neal Maupay his first start. James Garner is still carrying an injury from before he signed for the club. There is however a spot on the bench for Idrissa Gueye, who signed from PSG.

Liverpool need the win, and it will restart their season if they can break back into the top four today. Everton gave the Red's a tough game last season, and will be hoping for similar today. Anthony Gordon will be key for Frank Lampard's side.

The battle will be won by the wide men, and Liverpool's are significantly better than Everton. 

Match score prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Everton.

