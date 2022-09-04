Skip to main content

Rival Watch: Manchester United Beat League Leaders Arsenal

Manchester United beat Arsenal in a hard-fought Premier League game today.

League leaders Arsenal failed against their first big challenge of the season when playing Manchester United today in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford scored twice as Erik Ten Hag's team ran out 3-1 winners and took the three points in the league, despite Arsenal's impressive performance.

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford won the game for Manchester United.

Manchester City will be happy with the result and will be confident heading into their next game.

Marcus Rashford rolled back the years to his Premier League debut today against Arsenal with two goals to win the game, but this Arsenal team didn't put up nearly as much as a fight.

Bukayo Saka brought the teams level, but Arsenal never looked threatening afterwards, and Mikel Arteta's arguably cost the Gunners the game.

Christian Eriksen was world class in the win, and as was the creative Bruno Fernandes for Marcus Rashford's first goal.

When it comes to Arsenal, they dominated most of the possession but very rarely troubled Manchester United's back four. Arsenal played great in spells, but ultimately didn't create enough to take all three points.

In terms of injuries Lisandro Martinez felt something in his abductor but it is not felt to be serious. The Manchester United defender was immense today but missed out on Man of the Match to Christian Eriksen.

Manchester United will be happy with the debut goal of Antony, who signed from Ajax for a fee of £85million this summer. A great result for United, and for Manchester City.

