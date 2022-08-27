Rival Watch: Manchester United Beat Southampton 1-0

Manchester United have beaten Southampton 1-0 and moved to within one point of Manchester City, who play Crystal Palace in the 3pm kick-off.

Erik Ten Hag's side picked up their first back to back win since February, and also their first away win since February when they beat Leeds United 4-2.

Bruno Fernandes was on target for the Red Devil's who have moved up to sixth in the table.

It could be Cristiano Ronaldo's last game for Manchester United. IMAGO / Colorsport

Manchester United picked up their second win of the Premier League season in a 1-0 win against Southampton in the early kick-off. The Red Devil's have moved to within a point of Manchester City before they play Crystal Palace.

Erik Ten Hag's side made it two wins in a row, after they done Manchester City a favour by beating Liverpool on Monday night.

Bruno Fernandes scored the only goal of the game, with Diogo Dalot getting a brilliant assist. Southampton had a lot of chances in the game, and will feel hard done by.

Cristiano Ronaldo remained on the bench for the second consecutive game, and new signing Casemiro made his debut with a late cameo.

Manchester City are now just a point ahead of Manchester United, and the two teams clash on the 2nd of October at the Etihad stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side can go four points clear of the reds, and a point clear at the top of the table if they can beat Crystal Palace today.

