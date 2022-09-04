Skip to main content

Rival Watch: Manchester United Take On League Leaders Arsenal

Manchester United take on league leaders Arsenal in the 4.30pm kick off in the Premier League, and Manchester City will be hoping for a favour.

Arsenal are a point clear of Manchester City and will go four clear with a win over Manchester United at Old Trafford later on today. 

Pep Guardiola's side dropped points to Aston Villa yesterday in a hard-fought battle and will be looking for a favour from their neighbours in the late kick-off today.

Manchester United go into the game off the back of three straight wins, Arsenal are off the back of five straight wins.

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka scored against Manchester United last time out.

In terms of team news for both sides, new signing Antony is available for selection. Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro are tipped to start, with Manchester United having no fresh injury worries.

According to Samuel Luckhurst, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale and Oleksandr Zinchenko are all part of the travelling squad despite injury questions. It is currently unknown whether they are available to start.

This game is Mikel Arteta's sides first proper test of the season. If they can come away with three points, it will be a maximum start from Arsenal with 18 points out of an available 18.

Manchester City will be wary it's early doors and have much more experience in these situations than the Arsenal side but will be hoping for a Manchester United favour.

A win for Erik Ten Hags side will put them three points off the top of the table, which would be a miraculous turn around considering the start to the season his team suffered. 

It will an interesting game at Old Trafford.

