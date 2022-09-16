Rival Watch: Manchester United Win Comfortably Against Sheriff In Europa League

Erik Ten Hag suffered his third defeat as Manchester United manager last week against Real Sociedad, but has bounced back with a 2-0 win against a tough Sheriff Tiraspol side.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of the campaign for the Red's, and subsequently delivered the first, 'siuuuu', of the season. Even the Sheriff fans joined in on that one.

Jadon Sancho impressed after not getting an England call-up. IMAGO / News Images

The 100% record with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane continued last night, with the duo recording yet another clean sheet together. The Red's have now won five out of five games with the two starting, only conceding two goals.

Erik Ten Hag went with his strongest outfit for the game, as Manchester United don't play again for two weeks due to the international break. Scott Mctominay was impressive again, as he continues to keep new signing Casemiro out of the team.

Jadon Sancho sent a message to Gareth Southgate with an expertly taken goal, showing great composure as he tucked it into the bottom corner.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty minutes later, after Diogo Dalot was tripped in the box. It was a comfortable night for Manchester United, with David De Gea very comfortable in the United goal.

Next up is Manchester City at the Etihad, in one of the most poignant Manchester Derby's in recent years.

