Skip to main content
Rival Watch: Manchester United Win Comfortably Against Sheriff In Europa League

IMAGO / News Images

Rival Watch: Manchester United Win Comfortably Against Sheriff In Europa League

Manchester United have recovered from last weeks defeat against Real Sociedad, and beaten Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.

Erik Ten Hag suffered his third defeat as Manchester United manager last week against Real Sociedad, but has bounced back with a 2-0 win against a tough Sheriff Tiraspol side.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of the campaign for the Red's, and subsequently delivered the first, 'siuuuu', of the season. Even the Sheriff fans joined in on that one.

Manchester United's next game after that win is the Manchester derby on October 2nd, which takes place in the Etihad stadium.

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho impressed after not getting an England call-up.

The 100% record with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane continued last night, with the duo recording yet another clean sheet together. The Red's have now won five out of five games with the two starting, only conceding two goals.

Erik Ten Hag went with his strongest outfit for the game, as Manchester United don't play again for two weeks due to the international break. Scott Mctominay was impressive again, as he continues to keep new signing Casemiro out of the team.

Jadon Sancho sent a message to Gareth Southgate with an expertly taken goal, showing great composure as he tucked it into the bottom corner.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty minutes later, after Diogo Dalot was tripped in the box. It was a comfortable night for Manchester United, with David De Gea very comfortable in the United goal.

Next up is Manchester City at the Etihad, in one of the most poignant Manchester Derby's in recent years.

                    Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester United

Erling Haaland
News

OFFICIAL: Erling Haaland Named Premier League Player Of The Month

By Dylan Mcbennett
Anthony Taylor
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Wolves: Referee, Officials and VAR

By Dylan Mcbennett
Paul Scholes
News

Paul Scholes Says Jack Grealish Should Be Dropped From England Squad

By Jake Mahon
Erling Haaland, Manchester City, Champions League
News

Borussia Dortmund Coach Praises Erling Haaland After Goalscoring Performance

By Jake Mahon
Paul Merson
News

Paul Merson Makes Wolves v Manchester City Prediction

By Jake Mahon
Erling Haaland
News

Erling Haaland Calls Goal Against Borussia Dortmund Was One Of His Best Ever

By Dylan Mcbennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Will Battle Liverpool For Jude Bellingham Signing

By Dylan Mcbennett
Kevin De Bruyne
News

Kevin De Bruyne Admits Manchester City Were Not At Their Best Vs Borussia Dortmund

By Elliot Thompson