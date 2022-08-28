Skip to main content

Rival Watch: Tottenham Hotspur Beat Nottingham Forest 2-0

Tottenham Hotspur beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the late Sunday kick-off, and move level on points with Manchester City on 10 points.

Harry Kane moved level with Andy Cole as the joint third goal scorer in Premier League history today on 187 goals after a brace against Nottingham Forest

Antonio Conte's side remain unbeaten, and keep their hopes alive for a possible title challenge.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane celebrates his second goal of the day.

Manchester City will be wary of the talent Tottenham possess, and it was evident in their 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

Spurs never looked in danger of conceding, and looked dangerous every time they went up the pitch with the dynamic front three of Harry Kane, Heung Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski.

Harry Kane netted a brace to move joint third on the all time Premier League scorers list, but missed a penalty. Dean Henderson saved his second of the season, and left Manchester United possibly regretting their decision to allow him to leave.

Antonio Conte's side have now taken 10 points from four games, and go level on points with Manchester City. There has been talk of Tottenham Hotspur possibly mounting a title challenge this season, and they have done themselves complete justice with their performances so far.

Tottenham are unbeaten away from home since March, and are unbeaten in ten games all together. It seems to all be coming together, and Spurs fans are certainly dreaming of a title challenge.

