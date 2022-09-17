Rival Watch: Tottenham Hotspur Go Joint Top After 6-2 Win Against Leicester City

Manchester City stay top on goal difference, but Tottenham Hotspur matched their points tally for the season today with a really impressive 6-2 win against Leicester City. The score line was a bit flattering, but Antonio Conte's side did deserve the win.

Heung-Min Son didn't start the game, and also didn't come on the pitch until the 59th minute, but still ended up with a brilliant hat-trick to seal the win.

Spurs and Manchester City are both joint top, and that will only change if Arsenal can get a result against Thomas Frank's Brentford tomorrow.

Heung-Min Son proved his doubters wrong. IMAGO / Sportimage

Leicester took the lead early on through a Youri Tielemans penalty, and the away side really did trouble Tottenham at times during the first-half. Harry Kane equalised before Eric Dier made it 2-1 with a wonderful guided header.

Leicester were rampant after this, and got their reward with James Maddison's beautifully guided finish past Hugo Lloris. Patson Daka could have and should have added another, but failed to convert his chance.

James Maddison's stunning finish wasn't enough for Leicester City.

Rodrigo Bentancur made it three, and then Heung-Min Son came off the bench to show Antonio Conte he never should have been on it in the first place. A hat-trick after coming on in the 59th minute, as Spurs sent a message to Manchester City that they're ready to compete.

It would have been interesting to see what score the game last week would have been had if of went ahead, but the rearranged fixture may provide even more entertainment.

