Riyad Mahrez and Joao Cancelo on the Verge of Major Landmarks - Newcastle United vs Man City Stat Preview (Premier League)

Manchester City return to Premier League action once again, amidst a Covid-19 hit Premier League schedule, with the Blues' clash against Newcastle United being just one of five fixtures this weekend.

Pep Guardiola's side come into the game against Eddie Howe's struggling Magpies off the back of a stunning 7-0 victory against Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium in midweek - a win that ensured their place at the top of the table once more.

Following the win against Marcelo Bielsa's men, Manchester City were handed a major boost in their pursuit of the Premier League title, as Chelsea were held to a 1-1 home draw against Everton - meaning a gap of four points now separates the two teams.

However, Sunday afternoon's fixture represents a challenge, with Newcastle fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table and looking for a major scalp in the hectic December fixture schedule to give them some hope of survival.

Here is a statistical preview of the weekend's clash, with various numbers, facts, and stats to look out for ahead of the game!

Newcastle United

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last five home league games against reigning top-flight champions, winning two and drawing three.

Newcastle picked up their first Premier League win of the season in their last home game, beating Burnley 1-0.

Newcastle have not won back-to-back Premier League home games since December 2019.

Eddie Howe has lost all 10 games against Manchester City - the longest 100% losing record of any Premier League manager against the same opponent.

Manchester City

Manchester City's 7-0 win against Leeds last time out was their joint-second biggest in the top flight, behind an 8-0 victory over Watford in September 2019.

Manchester City's seven-match winning streak in the Premier League is the longest current run in the division. They have scored 20 goals and conceded just three during this period.

The Blues have scored 500 Premier League goals under Pep Guardiola in just 207 games, beating Jurgen Klopp's previous competition record of 234 matches.

City have scored a club record three Premier League hat-tricks versus Newcastle, including one by Ferran Torres at St James' Park last season.

Kevin De Bruyne has scored an unrivalled 20 Premier League goals from outside the penalty area since making his debut in September 2015.

Previous Meetings

Newcastle have won just one of their last 27 Premier League games against Manchester City (D4, L22), winning 2-1 at St James' Park in January 2019.

Manchester City have lost just one of their last 13 away league games against Newcastle (W9, D3).

Manchester City have conceded seven goals across their last three visits to St James' Park - more than they had in their previous 11 combined (6).

Manchester City have scored in each of their last 25 Premier League games against Newcastle, last failing to do so in a 0-0 draw in November 2006.

Potential Landmarks

Manchester City could become just the second club to score in 26 successive Premier League fixtures against the same opponent. Arsenal have previously done so vs West Brom.

Victory on Sunday will mean Manchester City become the first side to register 34 top-flight wins in a calendar year.

An appearance for Joao Cancelo against Newcastle would mark his 100th for Manchester City across all competitions.

Riyad Mahrez is just one goal away from his 50th in a Manchester City shirt across all competitions.

Kevin De Bruyne is currently three goals away from 75 in a Manchester City shirt.

