Riyad Mahrez and Joao Cancelo on the Verge of Major Landmarks - Newcastle United vs Man City Stat Preview (Premier League)
Pep Guardiola's side come into the game against Eddie Howe's struggling Magpies off the back of a stunning 7-0 victory against Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium in midweek - a win that ensured their place at the top of the table once more.
Following the win against Marcelo Bielsa's men, Manchester City were handed a major boost in their pursuit of the Premier League title, as Chelsea were held to a 1-1 home draw against Everton - meaning a gap of four points now separates the two teams.
However, Sunday afternoon's fixture represents a challenge, with Newcastle fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table and looking for a major scalp in the hectic December fixture schedule to give them some hope of survival.
Here is a statistical preview of the weekend's clash, with various numbers, facts, and stats to look out for ahead of the game!
Newcastle United
- Newcastle are unbeaten in their last five home league games against reigning top-flight champions, winning two and drawing three.
- Newcastle picked up their first Premier League win of the season in their last home game, beating Burnley 1-0.
- Newcastle have not won back-to-back Premier League home games since December 2019.
- Eddie Howe has lost all 10 games against Manchester City - the longest 100% losing record of any Premier League manager against the same opponent.
Manchester City
- Manchester City's 7-0 win against Leeds last time out was their joint-second biggest in the top flight, behind an 8-0 victory over Watford in September 2019.
- Manchester City's seven-match winning streak in the Premier League is the longest current run in the division. They have scored 20 goals and conceded just three during this period.
- The Blues have scored 500 Premier League goals under Pep Guardiola in just 207 games, beating Jurgen Klopp's previous competition record of 234 matches.
- City have scored a club record three Premier League hat-tricks versus Newcastle, including one by Ferran Torres at St James' Park last season.
- Kevin De Bruyne has scored an unrivalled 20 Premier League goals from outside the penalty area since making his debut in September 2015.
Previous Meetings
- Newcastle have won just one of their last 27 Premier League games against Manchester City (D4, L22), winning 2-1 at St James' Park in January 2019.
- Manchester City have lost just one of their last 13 away league games against Newcastle (W9, D3).
- Manchester City have conceded seven goals across their last three visits to St James' Park - more than they had in their previous 11 combined (6).
- Manchester City have scored in each of their last 25 Premier League games against Newcastle, last failing to do so in a 0-0 draw in November 2006.
Potential Landmarks
- Manchester City could become just the second club to score in 26 successive Premier League fixtures against the same opponent. Arsenal have previously done so vs West Brom.
- Victory on Sunday will mean Manchester City become the first side to register 34 top-flight wins in a calendar year.
- An appearance for Joao Cancelo against Newcastle would mark his 100th for Manchester City across all competitions.
- Riyad Mahrez is just one goal away from his 50th in a Manchester City shirt across all competitions.
- Kevin De Bruyne is currently three goals away from 75 in a Manchester City shirt.
