Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne to Start, Jack Grealish to Lead the Line - Predicted Team: Man City vs Fulham (FA Cup Fourth Round)

The top of the Premier League will meet the top of the Sky Bet Championship, when Manchester City face Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues haven’t lost against Fulham in any competition since 2009, with the five-time winners of the FA Cup having won the previous 11 meetings between the two sides by an aggregate score of 32-2.

Gabriel Jesus scored twice the last time the Cottagers visited the Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup, with Pep Guardiola's side winning 4-0 when the two teams met in Fourth Round two years ago.

Fulham, who look set to return to the Premier League next season, have won their previous six matches, with Marco Silva's side having scored at least five goals against Reading, Fulham and Birmingham during January.

The free-scoring London club needed extra-time to set up a Fourth Round tie with the reigning Premier League Champions, while Pep Guardiola's side comfortably beat Swindon Town in the third round.

This weekend will be Manchester City's first game since Southampton ended the Blues' superb winning run last month, after the Premier League reintroduced the Winter Break for the 2021/22 campaign.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash at the Etihad Stadium, here is how we predict Manchester City to set-up to face Fulham in the Fourth Round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Predicted XI

Despite withdrawing from international duty with the USA due to an injury, one expects to see Zack Steffen make his 19th start for Manchester City on Saturday - his first at the Etihad Stadium since signing a new four-year contract in November.

In central defence, Ruben Dias looks set to start in the FA Cup for just the fifth time since joining club, with the Portugal international partnered alongside Nathan Ake for the meeting with Fulham this weekend.

Kyle Walker was handed a hefty three-match ban by UEFA last week, but one expects to see the 31 year-old make his 190th Manchester City appearance this weekend, when he starts at right-back.

On the opposite flank, Oleksandr Zinchenko will play at left-back, with the Ukrainian set to feature for the the first time since the 6-3 win against Leicester City on Boxing Day.

Fernandhino's 15th start for Manchester City in the FA Cup looks set to come against Fulham, with the club captain occupying the holding midfield role in his first appearance of 2022, having last featured for the Blues against Brentford in December.

Ahead of the Brazilian, Ilkay Gundogan will partner Kevin De Bruyne in central midfield. The German scored against Swindon Town in the third round, while Kevin De Bruyne has been in superb form in recent weeks and was recently crowned as the club's Player of the Month for January.

Back from a disappointing African Cup of Nations campaign with Algeria, Riyad Mahrez will look to continue his fine form for the Blues against Fulham on Saturday, when he plays for the first time since the New Years Day win over Arsenal.

On the other wing, Raheem Sterling - who has four goals in his last six appearances, will make his 320th appearance for the Blues. The 27 year-old has two goals in four showings against the West London club.

Jack Grealish looks set to play in the FA Cup for the first time for City since joining in the summer, with the England international occupying the false nine role, due to the absence of Gabriel Jesus.

Predicted Starting XI: Zack Steffen; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling.

Substitues: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Kayky, James McAtee.

