Riyad Mahrez Replaces Phil Foden in Attack, Jack Grealish False Nine Returns - Predicted Team: Man City vs Wolves (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola’s men will host Bruno Lage’s Wolves at the Etihad Stadium this weekend, eyeing another heavy win after notching up a 7-2 aggregate score in their previous two meetings.

Manchester City will have redemption on their minds after succumbing to a chaotic midweek 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig in their final Champions League group tie of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, things are generally looking rosy on the Sky Blues front, as they became the Premier League leaders last week, cruising 3-1 past a hapless Watford side at Vicarage Road.

Going into this weekend's encounter, the Wolves outfit are a wounded animal, losing three of their last five matches, including a loss via Divock Origi’s last-gasp winner against Liverpool last time out.

As Manchester City host Bruno Lage’s troops on Saturday afternoon in the early kick-off, here’s how we predict the Premier League champions to line-up!

Predicted Manchester City XI

Ederson is expected to be the man between the sticks as per standard procedure, replacing Zack Steffen after his excellent display against Leipzig in Europe.

The Brazilian shotstopper will have his eyes set on finally keeping his 100th clean sheet for Manchester City, considering Pep Guardiola's side have conceded a goal or more in their past five outings.

Kyle Walker will want to move on from his moment of madness against RB Leipzig. The 31-year old is expected to make his 329th appearance in the Premier League against Wolves - just another stat that highlights his incredible longevity in the game.

While Pep Guardiola hasn’t been averse to rotating Ruben Dias this season, Manchester City’s brick at the back is set to start after being rested in midweek. The Portuguese international is also nearing 50 Premier League appearances.

Aymeric Laporte has certainly earned a fan in Pep Guardiola with his displays this season, being at the heart of the Catalan’s admiration in recent press conferences. Starting 11 leagues matches this season, we expect him to keep his place once again.

After resting his virtuosic left-back against RB Leipzig, Joao Cancelo will walk straight back into Manchester City’s line-up this weekend, considering the undroppable vein of form he finds himself in at present.

Rodri and Bernardo Silva were excluded from European mid-week, but expect the pair to make a return this weekend. While the Portuguese midfielder has unanimously been hailed as City’s highlight this season, the understated Spaniard hasn’t been far off his partner in the middle of the park.

Despite a rare off-game in the Champions League, Ilkay Gundogan will be in high spirits going into this weekend, following off-the-field news this week. While some may expect Kevin De Bruyne to come in, it is likely that Guardiola tries to ease City’s number 17, considering his recent issues with COVID-19.

Riyad Mahrez continued his scoring run in the Champions League, bagging his ninth goal in his last 10 games. With Phil Foden’s fitness being assessed on Friday afternoon, the Algerian may be in the starting XI while the England international is rested on the weekend.

Jack Grealish’s finishing was off the radar against Watford last week in the Premier League, but there’s no denying that he shone in an unfamiliar role as a false nine.

The Englishman is certainly having teething issues since his £100 million move to the Etihad, but considering the signs of coming into his own against Claudio Ranieri’s men, he is likely to retain his place this weekend.

The Raheem Sterling redemption arc is writing itself, with the boy from Brent scoring three goals in his three last matches at home and back-to-back Man of the Match displays against Aston Villa and Watford.

Just a goal shy of joining the Premier League 100 club, Raheem Sterling will occupy the left-wing this weekend, after being given a rest against RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.

Starting XI: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Gabriel Jesus.

