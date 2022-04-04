Riyad Mahrez, Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan ALL Approaching Individual Landmarks – Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Stat Preview (Champions League Quarter-Final)

Following on from securing three points at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, Manchester City return to the Etihad Stadium as they host Atletico Madrid in the first-leg of the Champions League Quarter-Finals.

Having fallen at the final hurdle in last year’s edition of Europe's premier club competition, Pep Guardiola and his squad will be determined to see Manchester City progress to the Semi-Final stage of the Champions League for just the second time since he took charge of the club in the summer of 2016.

However, should the Premier League leaders wish to fulfil their ambition of reaching the Semi-Final stage once again, they must first overcome a notoriously perilous opponent who are currently enjoying a six-match winning run.

Led by the revered Diego Simeone, in recent years Atleti have impressively eliminated the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United from the Champions League and owing to this, the Spanish outfit may be optimistic regarding their chances of progressing through to the next round at the expense of Manchester City.

It has also been observed by many of the Manchester City faithful that Atleti’s somewhat infamous dogged defensive approach has the potential to serve as the Sky Blues’ kryptonite in the tie. However, only time will tell whether the Champions of England or the Champions of Spain will progress to the Semi-Finals of the Champions League.

Ahead of Tuesday’s much-anticipated clash, City Xtra takes a look at some interesting and notable statistics that you should be keeping an eye out for!

Manchester City

Rodri has been on the winning side in 83.33% of Champions League matches in which he has featured for Manchester City.

IMAGO / Action Plus Riyad Mahrez is currently averaging a goal contribution every 79.5 minutes this term - a statistic not bettered by any Premier League player. IMAGO / NurPhoto No Manchester City player has registered more assists this campaign than Gabriel Jesus – 9. IMAGO / Sportimage

Throughout the reign of Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have won 40 of their 60 matches in the Champions League.

Amongst Premier League players, only Bruno Fernandes (77) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (77) have produced more key passes this season than Kevin De Bruyne (60).

Manchester City have averaged 2.38 goals per game in the Champions League since Pep Guardiola took charge at the club in the summer of 2016.

Atletico Madrid

In the Champions League this season, Diego Simeone’s side have scored just nine goals – the fewest amongst the teams that remain in the competition.

Joao Felix has registered seven goals and three assists in his last eight starts for Atletico Madrid.

IMAGO / NurPhoto Antoine Griezmann has registered six goal contributions in his seven Champions League outings this season (Six goals, two assists). IMAGO / NurPhoto Across all competitions, Atletico Madrid’s win rate this campaign is 51.22% - and is just 37.50% in the Champions League. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Throughout the ongoing campaign, Atleti have not been beaten by a margin of more than two goals – a statistic shared with Manchester City.

Previous Meetings

Manchester City will face Atletico Madrid for the first time in Tuesday’s fixture.

Potential Landmarks

Rodri will make his 25th Champions League appearance for the club against Atletico Madrid, should he feature in Tuesday’s match.

IMAGO / PA Images Ilkay Gundogan is just three goals away from 50 as a Manchester City player. IMAGO / News Images Riyad Mahrez is just one Champions League win away from 25 for the club. IMAGO / PA Images Raheem Sterling is just one goal away from 25 in the Champions League for Manchester City. IMAGO / Colorsport

