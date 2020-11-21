Riyad Mahrez starts over Phil Foden - Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City (Team News)

Manchester City return from the international break with a trip to Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Last season, a quick-fire double, coupled with an Oleksandr Zinchenko red card, saw City suffer defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here's how Pep Guardiola's lined up for this one...

Despite some jokey remarks from Scott Carson about wanting more appearances in midweek, Ederson continues in goal. Kyle Walker looks to continue his dominate form on the right, as well as Joao Cancelo on the left. The solid centre-back partnership of Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte also keep their places.

Fernandinho, despite recovering from injury, still misses out on this one with a 'stomach problem' - so Rodri keeps his place. In front of him, Bernardo Silva is partnered by the Belgian magician, Kevin De Bruyne.

In the front three, Ferran Torres keeps his place after a hat-trick for Spain in midweek. Riyad Mahrez returns to the squad to take his place on the left, with Gabriel Jesus leading the line up-front.

