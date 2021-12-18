Riyad Mahrez to Start, Raheem Sterling AND Phil Foden to Miss Out - Predicted XI: Newcastle United vs Man City (Premier League)

Manchester City are looking to extend their seven-game Premier League winning run on Sunday afternoon, as they travel to St. James's Park to face 19th-place Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe's side have just one win in their last 18 matches, after picking up their first Premier League victory two weeks ago - a 1-0 win against relegation-zone neighbours Burnley.

Manchester City meanwhile, scored as many goals against Leeds in midweek as the Magpies have managed across their last eight games - putting seven past Marcelo Bielsa's side on Tuesday night.

That was surely the perfect preparation for Pep Guardiola's side's trip to Newcastle - who have won just one of their last 27 league games against Manchester City.

It may be worth pointing out, though, that Newcastle are unbeaten in their last five Premier League home games against reigning champions - winning two and drawing three.

With that in mind, here's the eleven players we think Pep Guardiola will put out to put an end to that streak!

Team News

Ferran Torres remains sidelined until the new year.

Pep Guardiola has also confirmed that every player in his squad is able to travel to Newcastle on Sunday, but Friday's training session saw Kyle Walker absent.

Predicted Team

Despite Scott Carson featuring in this fixture last season, Ederson will start and aim to push clear of Alisson in the race for the Golden Glove. Both Brazilian keepers are currently on nine clean sheets for the season.

We saw John Stones deployed at right-back on Tuesday night, but I can see João Cancelo starting there again on Sunday. While we all love Stones, the Englishman will need to make room for the best full-back the Premier League has ever seen.

In defence, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte started against Leeds and I'm backing the pair to be in the starting eleven again. Astoundingly, neither scored against Leeds, so here's hoping they can atone for their shameful errors and bag a few between them tomorrow. The two defenders also started against Wolves - in both games, Manchester City kept a clean sheet after a run of five games without one.

On the left, I'm backing Oleksandr Zinchenko to complete the back four. The Ukrainian turned 25 on Wednesday and is the only senior outfielder to not have scored this season.

In midfield, Rodri will almost definitely start again. In a rare event on Tuesday, the Spaniard didn't play the full 90 minutes, as he was taken off for Fernandinho after 56 minutes.

Alongside Rodri, another player who was taken off during the match was Bernardo Silva, who was no doubt removed solely for the sake of rest. With Manchester City 3-0 up and coasting, the Portuguese international made way for Ilkay Gundogan to assure City's midfield magician didn't pick up a needless injury.

Kevin de Bruyne started in midweek for the first time in the league for some time and marked the occasion with an incredible strike. In his nine appearances against the Magpies, the Belgian has notched three goals and five assists - if he plays as he did on Tuesday, then more goals are surely inevitable.

Jack Grealish scored his second Premier League goal of the season against Leeds, and I can see him starting again tomorrow. He's been wasteful at times this season, but here's hoping his goal this week is the beginning of a profitable run.

Up front, I can see a return for Gabriel Jesus who didn't play on Tuesday night. He, too, only has two goals in the league this season, but has recently been deployed more often as a striker, compared to earlier in the season where Guardiola had him on the right-hand side.

Finally, Riyad Mahrez will potentially start on the right. The Algerian scored the fourth against Leeds with a slightly fortuitous effort and, like basically everyone else on the field, was really great to watch.

Starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, Bernardo, de Bruyne; Grealish, Jesus, Mahrez.

Substitutes: Steffen, Ake, Stones, Wilson-Ebrand, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Foden, Palmer, Sterling.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra