Rodri and Fernandinho double-pivot, Phil Foden to start! - Predicted XI: Everton vs Man City (PL)

Just a matter of hours after Manchester City completed their 900th Premier League game, the Blues will head to Merseyside to play their 901st when they face Everton on Monday evening.

An assured 2-0 victory against Newcastle on Boxing Day meant Pep Guardiola’s side extended their current unbeaten run in all competitions to ten games as Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres were both on the scoresheet for the Blues.

The win allowed City to move slightly further up the heavily congested top half of the Premier League table as just six points separate second placed Everton and tenth placed West Ham after fifteen fixtures.

If City can make it three consecutive league victories on Monday then they will move level on points with their opponents Everton, who have had a remarkable start to the campaign with nine wins, two draws and four defeats so far this season.

With Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus ruled out due to Coronavirus and just a day separating the two matches, here is how we think Pep Guardiola could line-up against Carlo Ancelotti’s in-form Everton side.

(Photo by PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

-----

Predicted Team:

Ederson has conceded just one goal in his last five Premier League appearances and should make his 163rd start between the sticks for the Blues tomorrow.

Despite the short recovery period, three of the four defenders that started at the Etihad on Saturday will start at Goodison on Monday. The first of these will be the revelation that is Joao Cancelo who put in a monumental shift on the flank at the weekend. The defensive partnership of Ruben Dias and John Stones should also continue with the former Everton player and City’s summer signing likely to be heavily challenged by Everton’s free-flowing attack.

(Photo by Jason Cairnduff - Pool/Getty Images)

City haven’t conceded a goal since September when John Stones has been on the pitch and will hope this remarkable run will continue into the new year.

The only change expected to City’s defence will be at left-back where Benjamin Mendy will come in for Nathan Aké, given the Dutchmen’s recent injury struggles.

Despite opening the scoring against Newcastle, Ilkay Gundogan will drop to the bench on Monday as Fernandinho and Rodri occupy the double pivot in the City midfield. Why? Well, given the confidence and forceful nature of Everton’s attack at the moment, a more cautious, defence minded approach might be the smarter option for Pep Guardiola to take.

In-front of those two will obviously be Kevin De Bruyne who still searching for a first goal from open play this season. The Belgian remains instrumental to City’s attack and only Harry Kane (10) has more assists in the league so far this season than City’s playmaking maestro.

(Photo by DAVE THOMPSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Like the defence, I suspect there will only be one change to the Blues’ front three despite the extremely talented array of attacking personnel available to Guardiola. City’s joint top goalscorer’s this season, Raheem Sterling and Ferran Torres will be both keep their places but Phil Foden will replace Bernardo Silva out wide.

Although the Portuguese midfielder has been starting to show glimpses of his mesmeric form from the 2018/19 title winning season, Phil Foden will offer something more intense and impactful than Bernardo would on the wing. It will also give Blues fans another chance to see the emerging link-up between Foden and Torres as Sergio Aguero slowly returns to full-fitness.

Substitutes: Steffen, Zinchenko, Aké, Laporte, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Agüero and Doyle

-----

