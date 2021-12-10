Rodri and Riyad Mahrez Approaching Significant Landmarks - Man City vs Wolves Stat Preview (Premier League)

Following a midweek Champions League trip to Germany, Manchester City return to Premier League action as they face Wolves at the Etihad Stadium. Ahead of the game, we run you through all the stats you need to know!

Manchester City currently sit top of the Premier League, having won their previous five matches, and on Saturday afternoon, the reigning Champions will have the opportunity to extend their lead when Bruno Lage's Wolves side visit the Etihad.

Wolves currently occupy eighth place in the league table, and as the Midlands side have only lost just one of their previous four matches, they will be optimistic regarding their chances of getting a result against Manchester City.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash at the Etihad Stadium, City Xtra takes a look at some interesting and notable statistics.

Manchester City

Jack Grealish has recorded more ‘key passes’ (27) than any other Manchester City player so far this season.

Manchester City have created 44 ‘big chances’ this term - with only Liverpool having recorded more (58).

Phil Foden has been directly involved in 35% of Manchester City’s Premier League goals this season.

Manchester City are currently averaging 90% passing accuracy – the highest across the division.

Amongst midfielders who have played more than 250 minutes this term, Rodri is registering the highest pass completion percentage (92%).

Manchester City have created 35% of their chances this season from the left side, compared to just 28% from the right.

Pep Guardiola’s side have taken 611 touches in the opposing penalty area this season – the highest across the division.

Manchester City are just one of four Premier League teams yet to be awarded a penalty this season.

Bernardo Silva has registered 13 shots on target this season – more than any other Manchester City player.

Wolves

Wolves have scored just 12 goals this season – only Norwich (8) have scored fewer.

Adama Traore has taken 21 shots this term and is yet to score a goal this season.

Raul Jiménez has been directly involved in 50% of Wolves’ goals this season.

Manchester City (101), Liverpool (132) and Chelsea (143) are the only teams to have conceded fewer shots than Wolves (172) this term.

Throughout the ongoing campaign, Wolves are averaging 3.33 shots on target per game this season – a stat inferior to 18 Premier League sides.

Only Leeds (5), Everton (5) and Burnley (4) have registered fewer accurate through balls than Wolves this season (6).

Wolves have an xGC of 18.9 but have conceded just 13 goals this term – indicating that Bruno Lage’s side are fortunate to have conceded so few goals.

Previous Meetings

Manchester City have failed to keep a clean sheet against Wolves in their previous four meetings.

City have defeated Wolves in seven of their previous 10 meetings.

Pep Guardiola has emerged victorious in just 57% of his encounters with Wolves.

Landmarks

Riyad Mahrez will make his 100th Premier League appearance for the club should he feature in Saturday's match.

Riyad Mahrez is one win away from 125 as a Manchester City player.

Rodri will make his 125th appearance for Manchester City should he feature against Wolves.



Ederson is just one clean sheet from his 100th as a Manchester City player.

Raheem Sterling is just one goal away from his 100th in the Premier League.

