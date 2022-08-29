Rodri Reveals Half-Time Motivation For Crystal Palace Fightback

City found themselves 1-0 down after just four minutes when John Stones inadvertently put the ball into his own net before Palace then doubled their lead through a Joachim Andersen header in the 21st minute.

The Cityzens headed into half-time 2-0 down but came away from the game with all three points after a fantastic second half performance.

The Sky Blues would make a quick start to the half with Bernardo Silva scoring a fantastic effort from just outside the box in the 53rd minute to halve the deficit and pile pressure on the visitors.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Cityzens would level the scores less than ten minutes later when Erling Haaland headed home from close range from a Phil Foden cross.

The Norwegian would then add his second of the game in the 70th minute to put his side ahead and would go on to complete his hat-trick 11 minutes later to seal a 4-2 victory for the hosts.

City midfielder Rodri has shared what spurred on the Sky Blues' improvement, with the half-time break providing the impetus for their comeback.

"When you concede two goals in that amount of time (the first half), you feel the pressure and have to hurry. You don't have the coach to speak to you. Half-time was good to calm down and keep on with the team," the Spaniard told The Manchester Evening News.

"Sometimes it is not about tactics, it is about talking with the lads, (and) being patient. Sometimes you want to score the second (goal) before the first.

"I was saying to the lads that we just needed one goal to be in the game and that's what happened. We scored one goal with Bernardo (Silva) and suddenly we had 30 minutes and Erling (Haaland) was outstanding.

While City have shown a great level of resilience in their last two matches by coming from two goals behind twice, their fans will be hoping for a much more straightforward 90 minutes when they host Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: