Skip to main content

Rodri to Start at Centre-Back, Riyad Mahrez to Return - Predicted Team: West Ham vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Premier League title chasers Manchester City are currently within just two wins of their fourth top-flight crown in five seasons, with a trip to this season's Europa League surprise package up next!

Three points at the London Stadium could see Manchester City crowned Champions with a game to spare - if results were to go their way, when Liverpool face Southampton just days later.

Otherwise, the Premier League leaders will see the title race go down to the final day - as is currently expected to be the case - and a clash against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

David Moyes' Hammers squad have enjoyed yet another strong season under the Scottish coach, and remain in contention to earn a spot in European competition next campaign.

Here's how we predict Manchester City will shape up for the penultimate game of the season, despite their concerning injury list in defence.

Team News

As confirmed by Pep Guardiola last week, none of Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias will be available to face either the Hammers or the Villains this season due to their respective injury concerns.

As if those injuries didn't leave the defence thin enough, both Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho are doubts with knocks picked up against Wolves. According to Pep Guardiola while speaking during his pre-match press conference, both players will need to be assessed on Sunday to see if they're able to start.

Predicted XI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ederson is going for his third consecutive Golden Glove award, with both he and compatriot Alisson currently boasting 20 league clean sheets ahead of the final two games. He will start against David Moyes' men, without a doubt.

Joao Cancelo is another shoe-in to start, mainly because he's one of our only fit defenders currently available. Only Gabriel Jesus has registered more assists than the Portugal international for Manchester City so far this season. 

On the left side of Manchester City's back-four, we will see Oleksandr Zinchenko given a chance to continue his impressive form and stick to his tendency to end seasons strongly.

Nathan Aké is a sure starter in the centre of defence, but his partner is a question mark. If either Aymeric Laporte or Fernandinho are fit, I expect to see them playing - but for now, we'll operate under the assumption that Pep Guardiola won't want to risk either.

imago1011943092h

If that's the case, I can see Rodri dropping into central defence, with Ilkay Gundogan taking up the Spaniard's usual role in the middle of the park.

Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva have both been far too good this season to be left out of a game of such importance. The former is in contention for the PFA Player of the Year award, while the latter could be a frontrunner for Manchester City's Etihad Player of the Season.

imago1011945024h

Riyad Mahrez hasn't started as much as I'm sure he'd have liked recently, and I see him coming back into the team for this match. On the other wing, Phil Foden feels like the most likely candidate.

imago1007770096h

It's taken most of the season, but Gabriel Jesus has reclaimed a regular spot as the central striker recently and I think he'll get another go up top against West Ham.

Starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Rodri, Ake, Zinchenko; Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden.

Substitutes: Steffen, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Laporte, Fernandinho, McAtee, Palmer, Grealish, Sterling.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011743622h
News

Pep Guardiola Reacts to One Manchester City Star Being Snubbed in Premier League Player of the Season Nominations

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1011941353h
Match Coverage

The Latest on Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte and Michail Antonio Ahead of West Ham vs Manchester City (Premier League)

By Harry Winters2 hours ago
imago1011963571h
News

Pep Guardiola Reacts to Sergio Aguero's Manchester City Statue

By Srinivas Sadhanand11 hours ago
imago1011697074h
Transfer Rumours

Everton Target Summer Swoop for Manchester City Goalkeeper

By Srinivas Sadhanand14 hours ago
Pep laughing cover
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals Hopes for Manchester City Legacy After Rubbishing Renewal Claims

By Vayam Lahoti16 hours ago
imago1011289603h
News

UEFA Fine Manchester City for 'Improper Conduct' in Champions League Clash With Atletico Madrid

By Freddie Pye17 hours ago
City players cover vs Newcastle Home
News

"A Top, Difficult Side" - Pep Guardiola Sends West Ham Warning to Manchester City Squad Ahead of Premier League Tie

By Vayam Lahoti18 hours ago
Pep presser cover 2
News

Pep Guardiola DESTROYS Former Manchester United Pair for Manchester City Character Comments

By Vayam Lahoti18 hours ago