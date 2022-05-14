Rodri to Start at Centre-Back, Riyad Mahrez to Return - Predicted Team: West Ham vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Premier League title chasers Manchester City are currently within just two wins of their fourth top-flight crown in five seasons, with a trip to this season's Europa League surprise package up next!

Three points at the London Stadium could see Manchester City crowned Champions with a game to spare - if results were to go their way, when Liverpool face Southampton just days later.

Otherwise, the Premier League leaders will see the title race go down to the final day - as is currently expected to be the case - and a clash against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

David Moyes' Hammers squad have enjoyed yet another strong season under the Scottish coach, and remain in contention to earn a spot in European competition next campaign.

Here's how we predict Manchester City will shape up for the penultimate game of the season, despite their concerning injury list in defence.

Team News

As confirmed by Pep Guardiola last week, none of Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias will be available to face either the Hammers or the Villains this season due to their respective injury concerns.

As if those injuries didn't leave the defence thin enough, both Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho are doubts with knocks picked up against Wolves. According to Pep Guardiola while speaking during his pre-match press conference, both players will need to be assessed on Sunday to see if they're able to start.

Predicted XI

Ederson is going for his third consecutive Golden Glove award, with both he and compatriot Alisson currently boasting 20 league clean sheets ahead of the final two games. He will start against David Moyes' men, without a doubt.

Joao Cancelo is another shoe-in to start, mainly because he's one of our only fit defenders currently available. Only Gabriel Jesus has registered more assists than the Portugal international for Manchester City so far this season.

On the left side of Manchester City's back-four, we will see Oleksandr Zinchenko given a chance to continue his impressive form and stick to his tendency to end seasons strongly.

Nathan Aké is a sure starter in the centre of defence, but his partner is a question mark. If either Aymeric Laporte or Fernandinho are fit, I expect to see them playing - but for now, we'll operate under the assumption that Pep Guardiola won't want to risk either.

IMAGO / Action Plus If that's the case, I can see Rodri dropping into central defence, with Ilkay Gundogan taking up the Spaniard's usual role in the middle of the park. Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva have both been far too good this season to be left out of a game of such importance. The former is in contention for the PFA Player of the Year award, while the latter could be a frontrunner for Manchester City's Etihad Player of the Season. IMAGO / News Images Riyad Mahrez hasn't started as much as I'm sure he'd have liked recently, and I see him coming back into the team for this match. On the other wing, Phil Foden feels like the most likely candidate. IMAGO / Focus Images

It's taken most of the season, but Gabriel Jesus has reclaimed a regular spot as the central striker recently and I think he'll get another go up top against West Ham.

Starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Rodri, Ake, Zinchenko; Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden.

Substitutes: Steffen, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Laporte, Fernandinho, McAtee, Palmer, Grealish, Sterling.

