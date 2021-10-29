Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte Return, Gabriel Jesus on the Right-Wing - Predicted Team: Man City vs Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Manchester City take on Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon and here’s how we expect Pep Guardiola’s team to line up against the Eagles.

Pep Guardiola’s men bowed out of the Carabao Cup for the first time in five years in the midweek after losing out on penalties against a resilient West Ham side.

However, the Blues don’t have much time to sulk as they host Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League. City did a double over the East London side last season, scoring six over the two games without conceding.

Having returned from the international break with three consecutive victories, Manchester City will be disappointed to have lost against West Ham, but will be determined to get back to winning ways right away against Patrick Vieira’s side.

Crystal Palace meanwhile have had an underwhelming start to their season under their newly appointed manager.

Patrick Vieira, who is highly regarded by Manchester City’s for a potential manager’s position, finds his side 15th in the Premier League table after nine games.

Ahead of the game, here is how we expect City to line up against Crystal Palace.

Ederson, who sat out in the midweek cup fixture against West Ham, will surely replace his deputy Zack Steffen and comes back in between the sticks for City.

In defence, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte are expected to return to the starting XI after being rotated by the manager in the previous fixture.

The duo are currently Guardiola’s preferred defensive pairing and will surely start at the weekend.

Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo played 45 minutes each against West Ham in order to manage their workload and are set to start at right-back and on the left side of City’s defence respectively.

We expect Rodrigo to come back into the side having rested on Wednesday. Midfield veteran Fernandinho took over from the Spaniard against David Moyes’ side but will make way for his successor on match-day ten.

Bernardo Silva returns to action after being left out of the match-day squad against West Ham earlier this week. The Portuguese international has worked like a mighty bull and will come back into the side with his batteries recharged.

That leaves the final spot open for either Kevin De Bruyne or Ilkay Gundogan, and we're going to edge for the former on this occasion.

Jack Grealish is likely to start this game on the left with Gabriel Jesus starting on the opposite flank, replacing Riyad Mahrez. This duo has been successful for City on the wings this season and Pep Guardiola will turn to them against Palace at the weekend.

We expect Phil Foden to start down the middle for City in a false nine capacity.

The 21-year-old missed a crucial penalty against the Hammers but will surely be given a chance to bounce straight back against the Eagles.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Cole Palmer, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling.

