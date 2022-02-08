Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte to Return, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish Dropped - Predicted XI: Man City vs Brentford (Premier League)

Fresh from an FA Cup Fourth Round win over Fulham, Manchester City will return to Premier League action on Wednesday evening, when they welcome Brentford to the Etihad Stadium.

City return from the Premier League Winter Break with a nine point lead at the top of the Premier League table, with matches in the FA Cup, Premier League and UEFA Champions League during the month of February.

The Blues, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton as their 12-match winning streak came to an end on St Mary's, beat Brentford 1-0 at the Brentford Community Stadium back in December, with Phil Foden scoring in the 16th minute.

Guardiola will be without both Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer for Wednesday night's game against the Bees, who have lost their last four Premier League matches and crashed out of the FA Cup at Goodison Park at the weekend.

Ahead of Wednesday's return to Premier League action, here is how we predict Manchester City to set up against Brentford.

Predicted XI

Ederson, who was one of several City players to have represented their country during the recent Premier League hiatus, will return to the Blues starting eleven on Wednesday, making his 220th City start.

Both Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte will come back into central defence, with Pep Guardiola having opted to play John Stones and Nathan Ake against Fulham in the FA Cup.

At full-back, Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo will each retain their places, with Cancelo having signed a new five-year contract with the Blues during the recent Winter Break.

In midfield, Rodri looks set to make his 80th Premier League start for the reigning Premier League Champions, replacing Fernandinho, who made his first start of the year against Fulham at the weekend.

Ahead of the Spaniard, Ilkay Gundogan, who scored City's equaliser at the Etihad on Saturday, can be expected to start alongside Bernardo Silva, with the Portuguese midfielder starting his 29th game for City this campaign.

Riyad Mahrez returned to the City starting eleven with a bang on Saturday, with the Algerian scoring twice in the second-half, taking his tally for the season so far to 15. Given the 30 year-old's superb form, he can expect to retain his place and make his 169th City appearance.

On the opposite flank will be Raheem Sterling, with the England international also in superb form and having come on as a substitute against Fulham at the weekend.

Slightly unconventionally, one predicts the false nine position to be occupied by Kevin De Bruyne, with the Belgian international having eight direct goal involvements in 17 Premier League appearances so far this season.

Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Oleksandr Zinchenko, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Fernandinho, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, James McAtee, Liam Delap.

