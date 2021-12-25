Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva Approach Significant Landmarks - Man City vs Leicester City Stat Preview (Premier League)

Following on from Sunday’s victory at St. James' Park, Manchester City return to the Etihad Stadium for what promises to be an enthralling Boxing Day encounter against Leicester City.

Having won their previous eight league matches, Manchester City currently occupy top spot in the Premier League, and their recent good form has seen the reigning champions earn a three-point lead over fellow title-chasers Liverpool.

City’s Boxing Day opponents, Leicester have lost six of their 16 Premier League fixtures this term and are currently occupying ninth place, behind the likes of Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

The Foxes have won just two of their previous seven league matches, and Brendan Rodgers will be keen to see his side leave Manchester with at least a point in tow.

Ahead of this weekend’s Boxing Day clash at the Etihad Stadium, City Xtra takes a look at some of the more interesting and notable statistics for you to look out for!

Manchester City

No Manchester City player has taken more shots this season than Joao Cancelo – 39.

Jack Grealish has recorded more Key Passes than any other Manchester City player this term – 30.

Manchester City are currently averaging 90% passing accuracy – the highest across the division.

Phil Foden has created 7 Big Chances this season; the most across Manchester City’s squad.

Bernardo Silva (10) has the most Premier League goal involvements amongst Manchester City players so far this season.

Aymeric Laporte is currently averaging 95% pass completion – the highest amongst the club’s defenders.

No Premier League side has recorded more successful final third passes than Manchester City this season – 3,223.

Manchester City have recorded 11 clean sheets this season – the most across the division.

Leicester City

Leicester City have registered just 19 headed attempts this season – the fewest in the Premier League this term.

Jamie Vardy has attempted 32 shots in the box this season, a stat bettered by just five Premier League players.

The Foxes’ pass completion percentage this term of 80% is superior to just six Premier League sides.

Brendan Rodgers' side are currently averaging a respectable 4.9 shots on target per game this season.

Çağlar Söyüncü has recorded 66 clearances this season – a stat bettered by just eight Premier League defenders.

Previous Meetings

Manchester City have defeated Leicester City in 10 of their previous 13 meetings.

Pep Guardiola has emerged victorious in 71% of his encounters with Leicester City.

When the two sides last met at the Etihad Stadium, the Foxes defeated the Sky Blues 5-2 – the only time that a Pep Guardiola led side has conceded five goals in a single game.

Landmarks

Ruben Dias will make his 50th Premier League appearance for the club should he feature in Sunday’s match.

Bernardo Silva will make his 225th appearance for Manchester City should he feature against Leicester City.

Kevin De Bruyne is a hat-trick away from reaching 75 goals in a Manchester City shirt across all competitions.

