Ruben Dias And John Stones At Centre-Back, Phil Foden To Return! - Predicted Team: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City (PL)

Manchester City take part in their penultimate Premier League game of the season as they face Graham Potter’s Brighton side at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday evening.

A seven-goal thriller at St. James’ Park saw Guardiola’s men set another English league record of 12 consecutive away wins. The Blues will surely want to extend that winning streak tomorrow when they face Brighton & Hove Albion in their final away game of the Premier League season.

With Manchester City’s first-ever Champions League final just two weeks away, Pep Guardiola will now pick a squad with that game in his mind. Keeping players fresh and sharp for the crucial game against Chelsea will be the only motive for him heading into this game, and perhaps the last chance for the slightly out of favour players to impress the gaffer with the hope of an appearance.

Here’s how we think Pep Guardiola’s men will line up on Tuesday evening…

READ MORE: The latest on Kevin de Bruyne's fitness

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez opens up on his Man City future

Having sat out at the weekend to make space for Scott Carson, Ederson will start in goal as - confirmed by Pep Guardiola in his press conference on Monday afternoon. The Brazilian needs one clean sheet in the next two games to unquestionably secure his second consecutive Premier League Golden Glove.

In defence, we think Joao Cancelo starts at right-back in the hope of building on his performance against Newcastle United. Ruben Dias and John Stones will return at the heart of City’s defence after sitting out at the weekend. We also think Oleksandr Zinchenko will take his usual spot at left-back, starting for the first time since his exceptional performance against Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad.

Bernardo Silva will continue in midfield, the underrated Portuguese international has been brilliant for the Blues throughout the season with impeccable performances week in, week out. Fernandinho will start at the base of the midfield and will face rumoured successor Yves Bissouma on the pitch. In front of him, we think Phil Foden drops into the midfield for the first time in a while. The 20-year-old has been immense upfront and will hope to make the same impact from a different position as he gears up for his first Champions League final at such at young age.

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Details of Pep Guardiola's transfer conversations with the club

Riyad Mahrez starts at his usual position on the right-wing and will be eager to sharpen his sizzling skills ahead of the end of the month. With uncertainty over Sergio Agüero’s availability in his penultimate Premier League game for the Blues, Gabriel Jesus will get his third consecutive start at the centre of City’s attack. Ferran Torres will look to capitalise on his hot goalscoring form, but from the left side of the pitch on this occasion. The Spaniard has scored five goals in his last four Premier League games, including that wonderful hat-trick last time out.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy, Rodrigo, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling.

You can follow Sangam on Twitter here: @sangamdesaii

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra