Ruben Dias Closing in on Landmark, An Impressive Pep Guardiola Record – Aston Villa vs Man City Preview (Premier League)

Following on from Sunday's victory over West Ham, Manchester City face Aston Villa as the Sky Blues look to keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Aston Villa have won both of their Premier League matches under new manager Steven Gerrard. Consequently, the former Rangers boss will be keen to continue their newfound form when the Champions come to town.

Ahead of Wednesday’s clash at Villa Park, City Xtra takes a look at some of the more interesting and notable statistics.

Aston Villa

Villa are currently averaging 3.62 shots on target per game this term - 2.28 per game less than Manchester City (6).

Aston Villa’s pass completion percentage of 77% under Dean Smith has risen to an average of 81% since Gerrard took charge of the Midlands side.

Under Smith this season, Villa conceded an average of 9.18 shots in the box per game - under Gerrard this figure has dropped to just 5 per game.

Ollie Watkins has registered 21 shots in the box this season – a stat not bettered by a single Manchester City player.

Manchester City

No Manchester City player has attempted more shots this term than Joao Cancelo (29) – 22 of which have come from outside of the box.

Only Liverpool (174) have registered more shots in the box Pep Guardiola’s side this season – 163.

City have conceded just 24 shots on target this term – the fewest across the division.

22 of Gabriel Jesus’s 24 shots have come from inside the box.

The Sky Blues have conceded just 9 headed shots this season – 9 fewer than the next-best Brighton (18).

Manchester City are averaging the highest passing accuracy in the Premier League this season – 89%.

Previous Meetings

Pep Guardiola has emerged victorious on every occasion that he has faced the Villains (6).

Manchester City have won 10 of their previous 11 meetings with Aston Villa.

City’s most recent loss to Aston Villa came in September 2013.

Pep Guardiola’s side have conceded in 3 of their previous 4 matches against Aston Villa.

Landmarks

Ruben Dias is one victory away from 50 wins as a Manchester City player.



is one victory away from 50 wins as a Manchester City player. Riyad Mahrez is a hat-trick away from 50 goals as a Manchester City player.

is a hat-trick away from 50 goals as a Manchester City player. Raheem Sterling is two goals from 100 in the Premier League.

