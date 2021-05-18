Sports Illustrated home
Ruben Dias, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez All Return! - Brighton And Hove Albion Vs Man City (Team News)

Manchester City travel to the AMEX stadium to take on Brighton and Hove Albion in their final away game of the Premier League season.
Manchester City travel to the AMEX stadium to take on Brighton and Hove Albion in their final away game of the Premier League season.

In the previous meeting between the two sides, Phil Foden's superb solo effort earned the Blues a nervy 1-0 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Here's how Pep Guardiola's lined up this evening...

READ MORE: The latest on Kevin de Bruyne's fitness

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez opens up on his Man City future

Ederson returns in goal and is just one clean sheet from a second consecutive Golden Glove award - so there's no back to back appearances for Scott Carson, unfortunately. 

Joao Cancelo keeps his place in the side but moves over to the right hand side of defence, with Oleksandr Zinchenko coming in at left-back. That leaves a centre-back pairing of Ruben Dias and John Stones.

Rodri also plays at defensive midfield and he'll be desperate to show what he can do before the Champions League final. Ahead of him is the usual pair of Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva.

In the front line, it'd be hard to drop Ferran Torres after his hat-trick display against Newcastle. On the wings, Riyad Mahrez makes a return to the side looking to sharpen his senses ahead of the final. As does the Stockport Iniesta, Phil Foden who starts on the left. 

The official word from the club is that a trio of Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker and Sergio Aguero are 'not fully fit'.

