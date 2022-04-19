Ruben Dias Returns to Starting XI, Riyad Mahrez Starts - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Brighton (Premier League)

Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion are preparing to go toe-to-toe in a clash that is guaranteed to live up to the billing, with the hosts looking to swiftly retain top spot in the Premier League table.

Coming off the back of a recent FA Cup exit as Liverpool emerged 3-2 victors in the semi-final, Manchester City will aim to right their wrongs against Graham Potter's impressive Brighton on Wednesday night.

After Manchester City’s 2-2 draw against Jurgen Klopp’s side meant that their one-point lead above their Premier League title rivals remained intact, the Sky Blues’ upcoming fixture gives them the chance to maintain their reign at the top of the league table.

While Graham Potter’s men had failed to win a fixture since December 12 before their contest against Arsenal, a shock 2-1 victory against Mikel Arteta’s men was followed by a 1-0 triumph against Tottenham to return back to the swing of things in style.

However, their resurgence may take a backseat once again, as they prepare to face arguably the most feared side in Europe currently.

As both sides are set to go head-to-head in a cracking contest at the Etihad Stadium this week, here is how we expected Manchester City to line-up!

Predicted XI

Normal service is set to resume against Brighton, with the return of Ederson in goal.

With Kyle Walker excluded from the bench for the FA Cup tie at Wembley due to injury, the Englishman looks likely to be out of contention once again, as Joao Cancelo will be called upon to occupy the right-back spot.

Ruben Dias could be set for a return from injury, after being included in the matchday squad for Manchester City’s previous two games against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images As Aymeric Laporte was rested in City's latest outing, the Spaniard is a safe bet to start on Wednesday night. Nathan Ake has deputised expertly at left-back this season and it would not come as a surprise to see the defensively adept Dutchman be drafted in to halt the threat posed by Tariq Lamptey on the right flank. After Fernandinho’s services were called upon against Liverpool, Rodri is expected to slot straight back into the starting XI once again. IMAGO / PA Images Despite Kevin De Bruyne’s injury not being as severe as initially feared as he looked like he was ready to come off the bench against Jurgen Klopp’s side, it is likely that Pep Guardiola will play it safe by picking Bernardo Silva instead. With the Catalan boss confirming that Ilkay Gundogan picked up a knock that confirmed his unavailability for the FA Cup semi-final, the German international may be set for a start against Brighton. Riyad Mahrez’s impressive cameo as a substitute that saw him providing Bernardo Silva’s goal late into the contest at the weekend all but confirms the in-form winger's place in the side for the mid-week fixture. After Jack Grealish’s latest strike against Manchester City’s Premier League title rivals in the cup, the England international could be rewarded with a successive start, but potentially as a false nine. IMAGO / PA Images

With Phil Foden starting every Premier League encounter since Manchester City’s 2-1 win against Arsenal on New Year’s Day, the ‘Stockport Iniesta’ will likely get a much-needed breather, as Raheem Sterling is asked to occupy the left-wing role.

Starting XI: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Romeo Lavia, Fernandinho, James McAtee, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus.

