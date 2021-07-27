Ruben Dias, Riyad Mahrez and Joao Cancelo All Start! - Man City vs Preston North End (Team News)

Manchester City begin their 2021/22 ventures with a pre-season friendly against Preston North End this evening.

Pep Guardiola's side have a second pre-season friendly against Championship side Barnsley this coming weekend, and a Community Shield to follow against Leicester - with such preparations starting on Tuesday night.

Preston North End finished 13th in the Championship last season, with the two sides last meeting in the Carabao Cup in late 2018.

So, with such a depleted squad, here's how the manager has lined up for this one.

In goal, after enjoying a successful debut season, Zack Steffen takes his place in between the sticks.

At left-back, Benjamin Mendy looks to begin his 4th season in Manchester on a positive note. The Frenchman will be hoping to put his injury problems behind him and challenge Oleksandr Zinchenko for the left-back slot.

On the opposite side, Joao Cancelo comes straight into the fold after only returning to the City Football Academy at the start of the week.

At centre-back, Nathan Aké looks to regain some fitness before his second season in blue. Alongside him, the Premier League Player of the Year, Ruben Dias returns.

In defensive midfield, club captain Fernandinho has recently signed a one year extension and will look to command a younger looking side this evening.

In front of the captain, Iker Pozo starts in central midfield, alongside fellow youngster Cole Palmer; who has only just returned to first-team training himself after signing a contract extension with the club earlier this summer.

Riyad Mahrez has enjoyed a long summer rest and a full pre-season, so he'll be raring to go again and enjoy another stellar campaign.

On the opposite wing, Morgan Rogers starts following his impressive loan spell with Lincoln City last season.

Up front, Ben Knight - who will be looking to impress on his senior debut.

Substitutes: Slicker, Sandler, Roberts, Couto, Moreno, Edozie, Egan Riley, Charles, Smith, Bolton, Gomes, McAtee, Hamilton, Burns.

