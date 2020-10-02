Ruben Dias set to partner Aymeric Laporte - Predicted Team: Leeds United vs Man City (Premier League)

After returning to winning ways against Burnley in midweek, Manchester City head to Elland Road for the first time since March 2004, looking to record their second league win of the season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have looked dangerous going forward this season and are currently averaging 2.66 goals per game, however, despite commendable attacking efforts, their defensive work has been somewhat questionable - with the Whites having conceded seven goals thus far, whilst their sole clean sheet has come against the impotent Sheffield United.

After defeating Burnley in midweek in the League Cup, Pep Guardiola shall be determined to ensure that his side continues their return to winning ways. Bielsa’s team spearheaded by the in-form Patrick Bamford have mustered 19 shots on target this season - a feat bettered by just three sides. As the Blues have kept just one clean sheet this campaign, it is conceivable that Ederson will be busy at Elland road.

Regarding Manchester City’s team news, the Blues remain without several key players. Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Agüero are reportedly set to remain out of action for a few weeks, as is Oleksandr Zinchenko who picked up another injury in training last week. John Stones is a slight doubt, while despite returning to training following a positive Covid-19 test, Ilkay Gundogan is unlikely to feature due to a lack of match fitness. Joao Cancelo continues to nurse a foot injury and will not feature until after the break.

Here’s how we think Manchester City will line up on Saturday afternoon...

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

-----

Predicted Team:

Between the sticks, Ederson is certain to start and the Brazilian will be hoping to make amends after conceding five against Leicester. Patrick Bamford, a player often maligned in the Championship for missing big chances, has scored in each of his three appearances since Leeds' promotion. Considering City’s defensive uncertainties, he will feel confident about his chances of scoring in his fourth consecutive league game.

Following an assured showing against Burnley, we expect Kyle Walker to retain his place at right-back. In contrast to his mixed performance against Leicester, Walker was hardly troubled throughout a relatively relaxed night at Turf Moor, however, he will be in for a much tougher evening at Elland Road. The Yorkshire native will certainly need to be at his best on Saturday to contain Leeds.

At right centre-back, we would not be surprised to see Pep thrusting Ruben Dias straight into the starting line-up. Manchester City have dropped points already this season and Pep would be naive to field anything but his strongest XI. Alongside Dias, we expect Aymeric Laporte to return to the starting line-up for the first time this season. The defence is markedly inferior without the Frenchman and Laporte’s timely return will be a great boost for the side.

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

At left-back, we believe that Benjamin Mendy will retain his place. The Frenchman was arguably dreadful against Leicester, but rallied against Burnley with a much-improved performance. Mendy recorded his first assist of the season at Turf Moor and whilst his ability going forward has always been apparent, his defensive capabilities are questionable. With Manchester City rumoured to be in the market for a left-back, Mendy will need to be at his very best against Leeds to ensure that he is not immediately displaced should we see a fresh face arrive in the coming days.

In midfield, we expect Pep to keep faith in the Fernandinho x Rodri double-pivot. The partnership worked well against Wolves in the season opener and later allowed City to control the game against Leicester, until the former was substituted. Rodri excellently controlled the tempo against Burnley in midweek, whilst Fernandinho enjoyed a solid defensive performance. The duo will need to perform well at Elland Road to allow City to control the game.

Along with the aforementioned duo, we expect Kevin De Bruyne to feature in the starting line-up. The Belgian began the season with a brilliant showing at Molineux followed by decent performances against Leicester and Burnley. With David Silva now in Sociedad blue and white, the burden of the team’s creativity seems to have fallen onto De Bruyne’s shoulders, and with Manchester City without a senior recognised striker for the next few weeks, the Belgian may need to carry the side throughout the next month or so.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

On the right side of the front three, we believe that after impressing in his last three appearances, Riyad Mahrez will retain his place. The Algerian recorded his first goal of the season against Leicester last weekend, and will be eager to add to his tally.

On the left, we expect Phil Foden to return to the starting line-up after not featuring at Turf Moor. The England international started the season well with goals against Wolves and Bournemouth, however was particularly underwhelming in the loss to Leicester. Due to Leeds’ high-intensity, Foden’s robust work rate will be necessary to counteract this, and Pep may have opted to rest Foden in midweek to ensure his fitness.

Finally, we expect Raheem Sterling to play in the centre of the front three. The Englishman impressed in a central role against Burnley in midweek; scoring twice and recording an assist. With Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus on the sidelines for a few more weeks, Sterling will be depended upon to provide the goals.

-----

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Nathan Aké, Eric Garcia, Bernardo Silva, Tommy Doyle, Ferran Torres, Liam Delap.

-----

You can follow Brandon on Twitter here: @BrandonEvans_18

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra