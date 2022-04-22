Skip to main content

Ruben Dias to Start First Match Since Hamstring Injury, Raheem Sterling Also to Start - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Watford (Premier League)

Manchester City welcome Roy Hodgson's Watford side to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, knowing that only a win will keep the destination of the 2021/2022 Premier League title in their hands.

Wednesday night's comfortable win over Brighton ensured Manchester City remain just ahead of Liverpool for another round of Premier League action, but their next test is a visit from a Watford team fighting to salvage some pride after a difficult season.

Jurgen Klopp's men face Everton at home on Sunday afternoon, before which it's crucial that Manchester City have a four-point gap over their rivals. Frank Lampard's Toffees are not widely expected to get a result.

Just like that infamous 2018/19 title race, neither side can afford to slip up as we head into the final stretch of the season - which makes Pep Guardiola's team selection absolutely vital.

Here's how we expect the team to line up against the Hornets...

Team News

It wasn't looking good for Kyle Walker after the Atletico Madrid game, with some reports going as far as to suggest that his season was over.

But Pep Guardiola seems to have put an end to the speculation by telling the media that the full-back might even be back in time to face Watford. Whether he'll actually play is another matter.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

John Stones and Nathan Aké both had potential fitness issues after the Brighton match, and Pep has said that both will be assessed on Saturday morning to see if they can be risked - but as we know, Guardiola usually prefers to decide his team more than a few hours before a game, so he may opt to leave them on the bench.

Predicted Team

Once we get the obvious Ederson start out of the way, I think we'll see the return of a Ruben Dias Aymeric Laporte partnership at the back.

Dias hasn't started a Premier League game since February, but his appearance against Brighton suggests he's ready to come back into the team, and if he can quickly rediscover his best form, he could be the difference-maker.

imago1011452684h

Another centre-back will probably need to fill in out wide, though... and while Aké has been in brilliant form of late, I think John Stones will start this one at right-back to allow Joao Cancelo to play in the left-hand slot where he's often excelled this season.

It really depends on the results of tomorrow's fitness tests concerning Stones and Aké, but I don't think Walker will be risked so soon.

Of course, this is the stage of the year that has been dubbed 'Zinchenko Season', when Manchester City's Ukrainian utility man usually comes in for a crucial run of fixtures. Fortunately, Aké's good performances have taken some of the pressure off of Oleks in what's obviously a very difficult period, but I still wouldn't be surprised to see the #11 in the team a few more times this campaign.

We'll have to manage fitness carefully with Real Madrid visiting on Tuesday night, but I can't see Rodri being one of those left out. The Spaniard is too important to the way we play and I presume his absence against Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final was to make sure he can play every league and European match for the rest of the season. We need him.

Kevin de Bruyne, too, is someone I just can't see us leaving on the bench again this season unless injuries force Pep Guardiola's hand. With eight goal contributions in his last eight games, the Belgian is putting in one of the best run-in performances of any modern Manchester City player - reminiscent of Yaya Touré's barnstorming display against Newcastle in 2012.

With Ilkay Gundogan's ongoing back problems - presumably from the strain of carrying his front three for half of last season - coming to light recently, I don't think he'll be risked here either.

imago1011450310h

Bernardo Silva has run himself almost into the ground this season, but I believe he's got another eight or nine games left in him to help us to a potential double.

Raheem Sterling would be a good shout to start out wide - though his form has dropped off again lately, the winger has scored 11 times against Watford, better than one goal per start. They tend to deploy the kind of full-backs that Sterling excels against.

imago1011344781h

Riyad Mahrez also seems like a no-brainer, since he's comfortably Manchester City's top scorer this season and is already having the most prolific campaign of his career. There's still good reason to believe that Jack Grealish can come good next year. Right here, right now, we need our best goal threat in the team.

Finally, I'm predicting that Phil Foden will start in the false-nine role where he's played pretty commendably this season. I'd rather he got to play in his stronger wide position, but someone has to go up top and I tend to think Foden is better at it than Grealish, Sterling or even this season's Jesus.

Hopefully next year we'll be watching Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez fill that position, instead of a selection of wingers who would be better utilised in their natural positions.

Starting XI: Ederson; Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling.

Substitutes: Steffen, Mbete, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Palmer, Grealish, Jesus, Delap.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011445849h
News

Pep Guardiola Comments on How Champions League Will Impact Manchester City's Premier League Chances

By Vayam Lahoti9 minutes ago
Pep Cover Everton Away 1
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Encouraging Fitness Update on Manchester City Trio Ahead of Watford Clash

By Vayam Lahoti37 minutes ago
imago1011443810h
Transfer Rumours

From Brazil: Manchester City and Liverpool Competing For Palmeiras Youngster's Signature

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
Pep cover fresh
Transfer Rumours

Erling Haaland Handed Major Update on Pep Guardiola's Future Amid Manchester City Links

By Adam Booker5 hours ago
imago1011449424h
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 3-0 Brighton (Premier League)

By Louis Writtle16 hours ago
imago1011391037h
Transfer Rumours

From Portugal: Manchester City Scouts Receive 'Absolutely Satisfactory' Reports on Summer Transfer Target

By Srinivas Sadhanand19 hours ago
imago1011455495h
Transfer Rumours

From Brazil: Gabriel Jesus to Seek Manchester City Exit THIS SUMMER

By Adam Booker20 hours ago
imago1011258957h
News

Manchester City Set for Major Financial Loss Following Raheem Sterling Stance on Future

By Adam Booker21 hours ago