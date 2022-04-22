Ruben Dias to Start First Match Since Hamstring Injury, Raheem Sterling Also to Start - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Watford (Premier League)

Manchester City welcome Roy Hodgson's Watford side to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, knowing that only a win will keep the destination of the 2021/2022 Premier League title in their hands.

Wednesday night's comfortable win over Brighton ensured Manchester City remain just ahead of Liverpool for another round of Premier League action, but their next test is a visit from a Watford team fighting to salvage some pride after a difficult season.

Jurgen Klopp's men face Everton at home on Sunday afternoon, before which it's crucial that Manchester City have a four-point gap over their rivals. Frank Lampard's Toffees are not widely expected to get a result.

Just like that infamous 2018/19 title race, neither side can afford to slip up as we head into the final stretch of the season - which makes Pep Guardiola's team selection absolutely vital.

Here's how we expect the team to line up against the Hornets...

Team News

It wasn't looking good for Kyle Walker after the Atletico Madrid game, with some reports going as far as to suggest that his season was over.

But Pep Guardiola seems to have put an end to the speculation by telling the media that the full-back might even be back in time to face Watford. Whether he'll actually play is another matter.

John Stones and Nathan Aké both had potential fitness issues after the Brighton match, and Pep has said that both will be assessed on Saturday morning to see if they can be risked - but as we know, Guardiola usually prefers to decide his team more than a few hours before a game, so he may opt to leave them on the bench.

Predicted Team

Once we get the obvious Ederson start out of the way, I think we'll see the return of a Ruben Dias - Aymeric Laporte partnership at the back.

Dias hasn't started a Premier League game since February, but his appearance against Brighton suggests he's ready to come back into the team, and if he can quickly rediscover his best form, he could be the difference-maker.

IMAGO / News Images Another centre-back will probably need to fill in out wide, though... and while Aké has been in brilliant form of late, I think John Stones will start this one at right-back to allow Joao Cancelo to play in the left-hand slot where he's often excelled this season. It really depends on the results of tomorrow's fitness tests concerning Stones and Aké, but I don't think Walker will be risked so soon. Of course, this is the stage of the year that has been dubbed 'Zinchenko Season', when Manchester City's Ukrainian utility man usually comes in for a crucial run of fixtures. Fortunately, Aké's good performances have taken some of the pressure off of Oleks in what's obviously a very difficult period, but I still wouldn't be surprised to see the #11 in the team a few more times this campaign. We'll have to manage fitness carefully with Real Madrid visiting on Tuesday night, but I can't see Rodri being one of those left out. The Spaniard is too important to the way we play and I presume his absence against Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final was to make sure he can play every league and European match for the rest of the season. We need him. Kevin de Bruyne, too, is someone I just can't see us leaving on the bench again this season unless injuries force Pep Guardiola's hand. With eight goal contributions in his last eight games, the Belgian is putting in one of the best run-in performances of any modern Manchester City player - reminiscent of Yaya Touré's barnstorming display against Newcastle in 2012. With Ilkay Gundogan's ongoing back problems - presumably from the strain of carrying his front three for half of last season - coming to light recently, I don't think he'll be risked here either. Bernardo Silva has run himself almost into the ground this season, but I believe he's got another eight or nine games left in him to help us to a potential double. Raheem Sterling would be a good shout to start out wide - though his form has dropped off again lately, the winger has scored 11 times against Watford, better than one goal per start. They tend to deploy the kind of full-backs that Sterling excels against. IMAGO / Focus Images Riyad Mahrez also seems like a no-brainer, since he's comfortably Manchester City's top scorer this season and is already having the most prolific campaign of his career. There's still good reason to believe that Jack Grealish can come good next year. Right here, right now, we need our best goal threat in the team. Finally, I'm predicting that Phil Foden will start in the false-nine role where he's played pretty commendably this season. I'd rather he got to play in his stronger wide position, but someone has to go up top and I tend to think Foden is better at it than Grealish, Sterling or even this season's Jesus. Hopefully next year we'll be watching Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez fill that position, instead of a selection of wingers who would be better utilised in their natural positions.

Starting XI: Ederson; Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling.

Substitutes: Steffen, Mbete, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Palmer, Grealish, Jesus, Delap.

