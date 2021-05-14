Scott Carson starts in goal, Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne 'not fully fit'! - Newcastle United Vs Manchester City (Team News)

All hail the Champions of England! Manchester City travel to face Newcastle United in the first of the final three Premier League games as preparation for the Champions League final heat up.

Here's how Pep Guardiola's lines up his Manchester City squad at St. James' Park...

In the most incredible turn of events, the much-loved third choice goalkeeper Scott Carson starts for Manchester City.

Joao Cancelo is still fighting for a spot in the Champions League final, so will be looking to impress at left-back. You'd assume however, that Kyle Walker's place is safe at right-back. The centre-back pairing tonight is also heavily rotated, with Nathan Aké partnering Eric Garcia.

Rodri was doing the running of three midfielders in an unfamiliar system last weekend in the defeat to Chelsea at the Etihad, but today he has Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva for support.

Raheem Sterling starts on the left of an attacking three this evening, and he may be one who's goal last week sparks him into some form at just the right time. Ferran Torres will look to impress with another start from the off, with Gabriel Jesus joining him in the attack up-front - expected to spearhead the trio.

On the absence front, Manchester City have stated on their website that both Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne are 'not fully fit', with the latter reportedly suffering from a thigh problem.

