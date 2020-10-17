SI.com
Breaking: Man City suffer double defensive injury setback ahead of Arsenal clash

harryasiddall

Manchester City return to Premier League action as they welcome Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium. The Blues have only picked up four points from a possible nine so will look to kickstart their season with a win today.

Here's how Pep Guardiola has set up for this one...

Ederson returns in goal with a hectic run of games upcoming. Kyle Walker made his 50th England appearance in midweek and returns to his regular spot at right-back. In the centre, Ruben Dias and Nathan Aké start together as they look to strike up a partnership. And at left-back, Joao Cancelo comes in place of Benjamin Mendy.

With the damning news of Kevin De Bruyne's injury, midfield creativity may look bare. However, Guardiola has opted to go with Rodri in the base of the midfield with Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva ahead of him.

In attack, Raheem Sterling starts on the left despite missing international duty with a hamstring problem. Riyad Mahrez starts on the opposite wing with a return for City's greatest ever goalscorer Sergio Agüero up-front.

The breaking news ahead of kick-off was the officials line on the absence of Aymeric Laporte and Benjamin Mendy is that both players are injured. The former is 'not much', while the French left-back is 'maybe a little longer'.

