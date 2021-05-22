Sergio Agüero Starts At The Etihad One Last Time! – Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Everton (PL)

Manchester City host Everton on Sunday afternoon, in their final Premier League game of the season. But all the attention will be on Sergio Agüero, as the club's all-time leading scorer makes his final appearance at the Etihad Stadium.

The elite striker came to Manchester and made it his own, firmly establishing himself among the greatest players to ever grace English football, showing up for his team at unimaginable times, but now it is time to say goodbye.

Pep Guardiola and his side have made sure they give the Argentine a befitting send-off in his last season with the club. With his favourite Carabao Cup already in the bag, and a first-ever Champions League final at the end of this month, Sergio Aguero will lift his fifth Premier League title on Sunday.

But first, Manchester City will want his team to put out a good performance against the Toffees, as he prepares for a historic Champions League final against Chelsea on 29th May.

Here’s how we think the Blues will line-up on Sunday…

Consecutive Golden Glove winner Ederson is sure to start in goal for the Blues. The Brazilian became the first goalkeeper since Joe Hart to earn consecutive Golden Gloves when he achieved the feat last weekend.

In defence, Kyle Walker returns to the right side after missing the game against Brighton due to a minor ankle injury. Ruben Dias and John Stones will once again take their positions at the heart of Manchester City’s defence. With Joao Cancelo suspended after his red card in midweek, Oleksandr Zinchenko will start at left-back, courtesy of his consistently impressive performances this season.

Kevin De Bruyne returns to the starting eleven after a brief period on the sidelines due to a thigh injury - the Belgian will look to get back into his groove for the game against Chelsea. We think Fernandinho will start in his usual defensive midfield role, the Brazilian midfield machine has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract extension at Manchester City, and the fans will get to enjoy one more season of his brilliance. Ilkay Gundogan returns after an injury scare against Brighton which saw the German being substituted early as a precautionary measure.

Riyad Mahrez starts on the right and the Algerian international will be eager to sharpen his skills before he faces Chelsea's defence. We think Phil Foden will start on the left-wing. The 20 year-old scored a beautiful Lionel Messi-esque solo goal against Brighton, as he took the ball from Manchester City’s half, muscling past numerous defenders and finally topping it all off with a brilliant finish.

Spearheading Manchester City’s attack for the one last time on the Etihad pitch, Sergio Agüero will start in his usual number nine position from where he has brought the club unimaginable success. Last week, the striker was sidelined due to a niggle but he has completed a few training sessions and will be eager to play in front of the 10,000 City fans in his Etihad farewell.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy, Rodrigo, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus.

