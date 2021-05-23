Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Sergio Agüero Starts On The Bench On His Final Premier League Game! - Man City vs Everton (Team News)

Manchester City and the departing Sergio Agüero will lift their 5th Premier League title today after their Premier League clash against Everton.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Manchester City and the departing Sergio Agüero will lift their 5th Premier League title today after their Premier League clash against Everton. The game almost feels null and void compared to the emotion of watching the clubs all-time leading scorer play his last game after 10 years of incredible service.

Here's how Pep Guardiola's lined up today...

Golden glove winner Ederson starts in preparation for what you'd feel would be a much busier Champions League final next week. Kyle Walker had a slight ankle knock on Tuesday, but returns to the line-up tonight. At left-back, Oleksandr Zinchenko will look to bomb forward a supply the forwards. That leaves a centre-back partnership of Ruben Dias and John Stones

Captain Fernandinho starts in defensive midfield. In attacking midfield, Kevin De Bruyne returns from injury and will look to sharpen his senses. Phil Foden also starts alongside him.

READ MORE: 2021/2022 Man City home kit leaked on PUMA website

READ MORE: Harry Kane has identified his 'preferred' destination this summer

In the forward positions, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez play on the wings. However, Sergio Agüero only makes the bench, with Gabriel Jesus starting up-front.

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra

1002563489
Match Coverage

Sergio Agüero Starts On The Bench On His Final Premier League Game! - Man City vs Everton (Team News)

sipa_33453966
Transfer Rumours

Harry Kane's Representatives Spark Major Man City Transfer Hint By Property Hunting in North-West

1002420912
Match Coverage

Sergio Agüero Starts At The Etihad One Last Time! – Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Everton (PL)

sipa_32583553
News

What Pep Guardiola Has Said About Sergio Aguero Ahead of Final Premier League Appearance

tf302268-1
News

Man City Unveil Special Tributes Across Manchester To Sergio Aguero Ahead of Departure

1001730430
News

Man City Chairman Provides Glowing Tribute to Sergio Aguero Ahead of Final Premier League Game

new-main-shirt
News

Man City to Wear Special Edition Kit For Premier League Finale Against Everton

sipa_32795958
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Everton: Where To Watch, Team News, Referees - Everything You Need To Know (Premier League)