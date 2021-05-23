Sergio Agüero Starts On The Bench On His Final Premier League Game! - Man City vs Everton (Team News)

Manchester City and the departing Sergio Agüero will lift their 5th Premier League title today after their Premier League clash against Everton.

Manchester City and the departing Sergio Agüero will lift their 5th Premier League title today after their Premier League clash against Everton. The game almost feels null and void compared to the emotion of watching the clubs all-time leading scorer play his last game after 10 years of incredible service.

Here's how Pep Guardiola's lined up today...

Golden glove winner Ederson starts in preparation for what you'd feel would be a much busier Champions League final next week. Kyle Walker had a slight ankle knock on Tuesday, but returns to the line-up tonight. At left-back, Oleksandr Zinchenko will look to bomb forward a supply the forwards. That leaves a centre-back partnership of Ruben Dias and John Stones.

Captain Fernandinho starts in defensive midfield. In attacking midfield, Kevin De Bruyne returns from injury and will look to sharpen his senses. Phil Foden also starts alongside him.

In the forward positions, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez play on the wings. However, Sergio Agüero only makes the bench, with Gabriel Jesus starting up-front.

