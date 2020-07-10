Sergio Aguero fitness update ahead of Champions League clash - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Brighton)

After a vintage David Silva performance on Wednesday night, attentions turn to the south-coast, where Manchester City take on Brighton in the Premier League. Earlier this morning, Manchester City learned their quarter final opponents will be either Lyon or Juventus, should the Blues navigate their way past Real Madrid.

All that and more was discussed in todays press conference...

-----

Reaction to Champions League draw

As mentioned earlier City, if they progress against Real Madrid, will face either Lyon or Juventus in the Quarter-Final of the Champions League. Guardiola however, is fully focused on finishing the job against Real Madrid first:

"We have to play against Madrid. If we think about the next step, the kings of this competition will put us out.



Why should we play in another place? The first leg we played in Madrid, the second leg we will play at home. It is not about advantage, it is what it is. When it is a knockout game with two legs, there is one at home and one away."



If City were to get through, the rest of the competition would be played in Lisbon, Portugal. Guardiola was asked what difference that could make:

"I will invite you to a future press conference to ask me this question after the game against Real Madrid. I cannot answer this because I am not there..."

Maybe in this club and organisation there is nobody better who knows Real Madrid better than me. I saw the draw, maybe two or three hours later the draw was made.

I have Brighton because we didn’t win the last three [away] games, and continue to prepare the game against Arsenal and Madrid. That is what I have in my head and my heart."



VAR in the spotlight once again...

Once again, after three wrong decisions at the weekend, VAR has been called into question. City themselves have been on the wrong end of some of these decisions, most notably when David Silva was denied a clear penalty away at Bournemouth earlier in the season. Pep Guardiola has had his say:

"Next season will be better but you have to ask the people in charge. I’m not a specialist. You have to ask their opinions on the first season of VAR, how was the experience. I don’t know if they'll admit the reality but you have to ask."



(Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

Judgement day on Monday

Monday the 13th is probably the most important date in City's season so far - the day the outcome of their CAS appeal after a two-year Champions League ban was announced earlier this year. Guardiola is hopeful of a positive outcome for the club:

"I’m so confident because I saw the arguments of the club that next season we will be there, but we have to wait and after, I give my opinion or the club will give their statement."



(ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Fitness Update

The games are coming thick and fast for the Blues, and Guardiola has provided us with the latest fitness update on his squad - most notably Benjamin Mendy.

"They [#ManCity squad] have some problems after two or three games in a row - Mendy was not comfortable and that is why he rested. We have to try to rotate to be fresh for especially Arsenal and Real Madrid.

To arrive in the best condition to take the best decisions for the benefit of the team but also the best way to keep intensity is to play at our level and our rhythm."



However, Sergio Agüero is struggling with his recovery from knee surgery and will not be ready for the Madrid game in early August:

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Aims for the rest of the season

Upon returning from the COVID-19 lockdown, City were still in for a shout of winning two more trophies; Guardiola was asked what his initial aims were when football restarted:

"The first target we had when we came back was to qualify for the #UCL. We have lost two games, doing a good performance but we know you have to win games. At the same time, the games we play at home we were so strong in the way we played.



The target now is the knock-out game against Arsenal, and especially the second leg against Madrid."



Guardiola on Bernardo Silva

After winning City's Player of the Year last season, Bernardo Silva hasn't been able to recapture his form that dazzled so many on his way to five trophies. Guardiola however, doesn't see it as a cause for concern:

"My admiration and respect for Bernardo hasn’t changed. He’s a special player, one of the [most] special players I have had in my career as a manager for the relationship I have with him and he doesn’t change his mood.



There are players that are only happy when they play and when they don’t play they make you feel they are not happy and they behave like a little child and Bernardo is absolutely the opposite, he is a mature man."



(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

-----

