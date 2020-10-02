"Settles good and is part of the team. We will see." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Notes (vs Leeds United)

Manchester City will look to put last weekend's disappointing 2-5 loss to Leicester behind them as they travel to Elland Road to take on recently promoted Leeds United. Marcelo Bielsa's side have impressed so far this season and Pep Guardiola will know just what qualities the Argentine has.

Here's what he had to say in his press conference before this one...

Guardiola on Marcelo Bielsa

This weekend pitches very good friends Marcelo Bielsa and Pep Guardiola up against each other once again. The Leeds boss was very complimentary of Pep yesterday, so today was the Catalan's turn:

"Bielsa is probably the person I admire the most. He is unique, no-body can imitate him. He is inspirational to me. We have won more titles, but as far as a coach, I am still far away from him."



"I think he is the most authentic manager all the time in terms of how he conducts his teams, he is unique. Especially his behaviour as a person off the pitch. Cruyff was by far the most inspirational to me because I was with him for four years, but [Marcelo] Bielsa is the man I admire the most in world football..."

"My theory is the manager is not about the titles - I feel far away from his [Bielsa's] knowledge. My teams won more titles, but in terms of knowledge of the game, I am away from him. It is a good present, a good gift to have him in the Premier League."

Pep's verdict on the handball rule

A lot of controversy has arose recently from the newly implemented handball rule. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho even walked down the tunnel in anger when one particular decision cost his side three points last week. Here's what Guardiola thinks:

"I am happy the handball rule is being tweaked this week. Everyone knows when handball is intentional. Some of the penalties have been quite ridiculous..."

Injury updates

With Manchester City's hefty injury list, it's hard to keep up with who's available and who's not. Guardiola has provided some updates on one key player's conditions ahead of the weekend:

"Gabriel Jesus is not ready. Hopefully after the international break he will be ready. Every season he's a better player than the season before. This is good. He has to try and improve finishing, to be quicker, sharper, more precise in this area."

Pep Guardiola also confirmed that midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has returned to the squad after testing positive for COVID-19. However, due to a lack of training and overall match sharpness, the German will play no part this weekend.

Dias in line for a start

Manchester City finally got their man. Ruben Dias is part of Pep Guardiola's squad and he thinks he could already be in line for a start this weekend:

"Ruben [Dias] trained twice - yesterday and today. He has settled in good. He is part of the team, and we have a training session this afternoon. He will get it and we are delighted to have him here. He trained two sessions. Settles good and is part of the team. We will see."

