Five Things We Learned: Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Manchester City (FA Cup Fifth Round)

It made for some tedious watching at times, but it was worth our patience to see Manchester City pull off the win. Sheffield Wednesday were content to sit back and wait for a chance to present itself, which ultimately never came. The Blues persevered and got the goal they needed with Sergio Aguero once again coming up with the goods.

Here are five things we learned after some difficult watching…

-----

Slow Out of the Gate

To look at the stats you’d rightly conclude this was a dominant night for City, but while they saw a lot of the ball, it took them a long time to do anything meaningful with it. The first half lacked urgency, with players not moving the ball forward quickly enough or with much purpose. This was probably because they didn’t feel like they needed to do anything urgent. Sheffield Wednesday were happy to let City have the ball and sit deep, offering next to no attacking threat themselves. The blues' best chances came from headers from Stones and Otamendi, neither of which were on target.

Guardiola looked less than impressed with the first half performance; bemusement written all over his face. The second half saw his side come out with more attacking flair and, but for a shot-stopping display from Wednesday keeper Joe Wildsmith, they could have had more goals than Aguero’s opener in the 53rd minute.

We’ve seen this repeatedly from City this season, the opposite of previous years under Pep where they’d score a trademark tap-in in the opening 15 minutes. It’s more difficult to watch, but as long as they get the job done there’s not too much to complain about.

-----

All Eyes on Stones

Many pitched this as John Stones’ make-or-break season, needing to improve to be considered a guaranteed starter for City or England in the upcoming Euro’s this summer. Criticism of him might have reached its peak in the Carabao Cup final when his comical slip led to Aston Villa’s only goal of the game.

In a season riddled by injuries, what Stones needs more than anything is more game-time, so I was glad to see him on the team sheet again for this match. Although he’d be under the microscope, maybe that’s what he needs to play himself back into form.

Besides from a misplaced pass in the first half, he rarely placed a foot wrong and came out of the game with 90 minutes and a clean sheet under his belt. While he might not be trusted in the Manchester derby or a Champions League knockout tie yet, these victories will hopefully go some way to getting his career back on track.

-----

Mendy’s Rise

Another player that’s benefiting from more game-time is Benjamin Mendy. Since coming back from the winter break, the photogenic Frenchman has started four out of five games and survived substitution in all of them.

If Stones’ time at City has been riddled with injuries, Mendy’s has been plagued by them. All of his recent time on the pitch seems to have gotten him back into his groove, and in this match we saw glimpses of the player that City signed from Monaco.

Early in the first half the Owls targeted him at left-back but as the game went on and they sat further back, Mendy began to shine going forward. He was almost rewarded with a goal after a thunderbolt of strike, only for the keeper to tip the ball onto the bar. The concerns of him only being able to play once a week have gone, and City will be a lot better for it.

-----

A VARless Goal

As Agüero received the ball from Mendy, turned and scored in the 53 minute, there was no question of the goal’s validity. Of course, we’re not allowed to watch football without slow motion replays, so once the celebrations died down the BBC threw up a still image of when they thought the pass was made, revealing a possible offside from Sergio’s heel.

We knew there would be no VAR here as the match was at a ground outside the Premier League. So, with the linesman unable to know Agüero was offside without superpowers or Bernard’s watch, the goal stood.

Naturally this didn’t stop the commentators and pundits from bringing the goal’s legitimacy into question. With long periods of the game being as entertaining as watching paint dry, they needed a talking point, especially with no advert breaks to eat away a few minutes.

This should be a stark reminder to everyone that constant replays and over-analysis is the real reason why we ended up with VAR in the first place. The presumption that officials should be able to spot what pundits can only see with the help of a vantage point and technology is what led to the idea that they needed ‘help’. VAR was unable to rule-out this perfectly justifiable goal, it just would have been nice to do without the vitriolic commentary as well.

-----

City’s Travelling Support Are Immense

For all the hot take’s on Manchester City and our fans in the last month, we should take the time out to acknowledge how great our away support is. Over 4,000 fans went to Hillsborough on a cold Wednesday night and they were all we could hear for 90 minutes.

Even when the home fans started to make their voices heard after a few perceived injustices from the referee, it wasn’t long before the City fans drowned them out. It was non-stop. You can see how much this means to the players with their acknowledgement to the travelling support at the end of games.

In BBC Radio 5 Live’s commentary of the Carabao Cup final, they interjected during every pause in play with talk of how City failed to sell out their allocation of seats. While three days later, the BBC praise Wednesday fans for their support in a half-full stadium against the reigning Premier League and FA Cup holders. There can be no doubt City fans get tougher criticism than other teams fans’ do, so they should also get credit where credit is due.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

You can follow the author here: @ignoblewretch