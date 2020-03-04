Player Ratings: Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Manchester City (FA Cup Fifth Round)

After a listless first-half, Manchester City stepped up a gear in the last forty-five minutes to secure their place in the FA Cup quarter-final, although it took a rather fortuitous strike from Sergio Aguero to decide the result. Here's how we rated the players...

-----

Claudio Bravo - 6

After a Carabao Cup final where the Chilean goalkeeper helped to win the game with a vital and impressive save, this time Bravo was surplus to requirements. Did what he had to without fuss.

Joao Cancelo - 6.5

Curiously absent from the match-day squad at Wembley, Cancelo returned to the line-up and put in a solid if unspectacular display. Always reliable in possession but had little defending to do.

John Stones - 6

Contributed towards a clean-sheet which will help bury the memory of his mistake last Sunday. Stones was never really placed under pressure but did OK when he was. Had a half-decent chance to score but headed over.

Nicolas Otamendi - 6.5

Like Stones, City's other centre-back was rarely called upon. However, he was more aggressive in the air and played some good passes into the opposition's half. Unlucky not to score after his header in the first-half hit the crossbar.

Benjamin Mendy - 7

In a system which basically unburdened Mendy of the need to defend, he was impressive. Played a sharp ball into Aguero to set-up the only goal of the game, and he tracked back well. Came close to netting his first goal in a City shirt with a thunderous strike that stung the woodwork.

Rodri - 6.5

Screened the defence well, kept the ball ticking over nicely and got his head up to pass forward when he could. A quiet but effective display from the Spaniard.

David Silva - 7.5 (Man of the Match)

Silva has shown signs of his age this season, but this was an incisive performance which rolled back the years. He was constantly ghosting into space and created several key chances. The best player on the pitch in my view.

Bernardo - 6

Maybe Bernardo is a victim of the high standard he set last year, but this season the reigning Etihad Player of the Year has been rather underwhelming. In a more central role than usual he did nothing wrong, but nor did he do anything of note.

Riyad Mahrez - 7

Tough to rate the Algerian star tonight. He could have scored a hattrick but he did well to get into dangerous positions, as he usually does, and the Sheffield Wednesday defence struggled to contain him. Gets an extra mark for channelling his inner Fernandinho to tactically foul and kill a late Wednesday counter.

Sergio Aguero - 7

The match-winner, as usual. Another goal for City's record goalscorer, albeit with much of the thanks going to Wednesday's keeper. Nevertheless, Aguero was sharp, displayed some incisive touches and contributed some classic centre-forward play.

Gabriel Jesus - 6

Jesus was a victim of Guardiola's system, which made him mostly peripheral to the game as an inside forward. He had some good link-up play when he did get the ball but he was also guilty of conceding possession once or twice in dangerous positions.

Substitutes:

Raheem Sterling - 5

Only on for the last five minutes but he really should have put the game to bed with a chance towards the end, but Sterling could only shoot straight at the keeper.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

You can follow the author here: @MDGough96