No Foden, No Garcia - Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City (Team News)

Freddie Pye

Manchester City continue their hectic schedule on Wednesday night as they take on Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, just three days after being crowned Carabao Cup champions for a third consecutive season.

Here's how Pep Guardiola lines up at Hillsborough:

Claudio Bravo remains in the side for his usual domestic cup spot between the sticks. The back four sees three changes with Joao Cancelo coming in at right-back, while Oleksandr Zinchenko drops out for Benjamin Mendy at left-back. John Stones partners Nicolas Otamendi in the centre of defence.

David Silva lines up alongside Bernardo Silva in the more attacking midfield roles. Rodri remains in the team in the number six position.

The front three consists of Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero and Riyad Mahrez. All in all, it’s SIX changes from the side that retained the Carabao Cup on Sunday afternoon.

That's a really strong team out there...

