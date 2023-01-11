Southampton Line-Up vs Manchester City Confirmed; Mislav Orsic On Bench

Southampton are the side that stand in the way of Manchester City making it to the Carabao Cup semi-finals with Nathan Jones' side hoping a cup run will help their shocking league form which has them bottom of the Premier League table.

Manchester United have made it to the last four after they defeated Charlton Athletic and Newcastle United beat Leicester City to join them last night.

Nottingham Forest take on Wolves in the other quarter-final which will be played at the same time as the Southampton Manchester City clash so fans will know their potential opponents if they win.

Nathan Jones has came under a lot of criticism through his short time in charge of The Saints so he will be hoping the side has picked can change the mood with a shock win over the Premier League Champions.

IMAGO / PA Images

Jones picks attacking side for City challenge

Former Manchester City man Gavin Bazunu starts in goal for Southampton with what looks like a back three of Duje Caleta-Car, Lyanco and Mohammed Salisu in front of him.

Other former Manchester City player Romeo Lavia will be in a sitting role which he impressed in at the start of the season under Ralph Hassenhuttl.

Moussa Djenepo and Kyle Walker-Peters will be the wing-backs with James Ward-Prowse and Ibrahima Diallo in the middle of the field.

Upfront is Adam Armstrong and Sekou Mara with new January signing Mislav Orsic starting on the bench with other new signing Carlos Alcaraz not signed in time to be involved.

