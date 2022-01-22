Southampton vs Man City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City travel to the South Coast on Saturday evening as the league leaders take on Ralph Hasenhüttl's side at the St. Mary’s Stadium on matchday 23 and here's how you can watch the fixture from all over the globe.

Manchester City deservedly secured all three points against title rivals Chelsea in last weekend's blockbuster fixture at the Etihad. Kevin De Bruyne showed up yet again for the defending champions when they needed him the most against his former side.

City now find themselves 11 points clear at the top of the table with only three home fixtures against traditional top-six sides left in the season. The Cityzens now travel south in search of three crucial points and their 13th consecutive Premier League victory.

Meanwhile, Ralph Hasenhüttl's side and the Austrian himself received a lot of praise from Pep Guardiola in his pre-match press conference on Friday. The Saints are currently 12th in the Premier League having won five, drawn nine and lost seven games so far.

Earlier in the season, Southampton found it tricky to deal with the departure of key players, namely Danny Ings and Jannik Vestergaard. However, strategic acquisitions in Armando Broja and Valentino Livramento have helped them re-strengthen.

The Saints have proven to be a tough opponent over the years and will definitely offer tough resistance to Guardiola's side in their last Premier League fixture before the Blues set off on a mini-break next week.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game against Southampton on 22nd January!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

17:30 UK

United Arab Emirates

21:30 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 09:30 PST

How to Watch

In the UK, Saturday’s match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, as well as on Sky Ultra HD and SKY GO Extra.

Highlights of the game will be available on City’s official website and app in the evening and a full match replay will be available on CITY+ after midnight.

For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester and BBC Radio 5 Live will provide live coverage of the game as well.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide full coverage of the game in the United Arab Emirates.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

