Sporting CP vs Man City (Champions League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City travel to Portugal on Tuesday night as they take on Round of 16 opponents Sporting CP in the first-leg, and here’s how you can watch the game from around the world.

Pep Guardiola’s men dominated the group stage of this season’s Champions League in spite of a difficult draw. The 2020/21 finalists won four and lost two, and managed to finish above a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain squad to seal top spot in Group A with 12 points.

Manchester City will be aiming to thrive off the confidence from their strong group stage performance, as they take on Ruben Amorim’s Sporting CP on Tuesday evening at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

With a victory against Norwich at the weekend, the Cityzens will be aiming to take their Premier League form into Europe. Pep Guardiola rotated his squad brilliantly against the Canaries, providing rest for key players including Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte and Kevin De Bruyne.

Sporting are currently in the midst of a fierce title race in Portugal. A six-point gap separates league leaders Porto and the Lions. While in the Champions League, Ruben Amorim’s side managed to fend off Borussia Dortmund to secure second in Group C.

With Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, and Ederson all travelling back to Portugal to play against one of Benfica’s fiercest rivals, Tuesday’s contest provides added motivation for the ever-reliable City stars and promises an intense game.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game against Sporting CP from across the globe on Tuesday night.

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

20:00 UK

United Arab Emirates

00:00 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

How to Watch

In the UK, Tuesday’s match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2, as well as on BTSport.com and the BT Sport App.

Highlights of the fixture will be available on the club’s official website and app alongside a full match replay with a CITY+ subscription after midnight.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 3 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide coverage of the game for viewers in the United Arab Emirates.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

