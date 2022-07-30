Starting XI's Revealed For Manchester City v Liverpool: Erling Haaland While Darwin Nunez Benched

Erling Haaland will start for Manchester City in the Community Shield, while new Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez will remain on the bench.

While the game is mainly used to get players up to speed before the start of the Premier League season, both Liverpool and City will be desperate to win the game and secure silverware for the first time this season.

The Sky Blues will be hoping for a similar outcome to the last time both sides met in the competition when City beat the Reds to win the shield. The game finished 1-1 after full time but the Cityzens won 5-4 on penalties, with new Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus scoring the decisive spot-kick.

Starting XI's

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

substitutes: Ortega, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand, Stones, Phillips, Foden, Palmer, Gundogan, Alvarez

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Diaz

substitutes: Davies, Gomez, Konate, Keita, Jones, Milner, Carvalho, Elliott, Nunez

Given both teams have fielded what are close to full-strength teams, a tight game is to be expected. However, City do have the slight upper hand with Liverpool forced to field third-choice goalkeeper Adrian due to injuries to both Alisson and Caoimhín Kelleher.

Jurgen Klopp has also opted to start Roberto Firmino over marque signing Darwin Nunez. Given Nunez has looked impressive in pre-season City may be glad to see the Uruguayan on the bench.

The Cityzens' team looks close to full strength, with summer signing Erling Haaland starting up front for the Sky Blues. The only loss to City's side is Aymeric Laporte, who is expected to be out until September through injury.

The match is set to kick off at 5 pm (UK time) and will viewers in the UK will be able to watch the game on ITV 1.

