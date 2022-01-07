Swindon Town vs Man City (FA Cup Third Round): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City travel to the south-west of England on Friday night, as they take on Ben Garner’s Swindon Town side in the third round of the FA Cup, and here’s how you can watch the game from around the globe.

Pep Guardiola’s men earned all three points on their visit to the Emirates last Saturday, as they went past Arsenal via a hard-earned 2-1 victory.

Attentions now turn towards the prestigious FA Cup, with Manchester City set to take on League Two side Swindon at the County Ground on Friday night.

The Premier League champions have been hit with a COVID-19 outbreak in the build-up, as announced by the club on Thursday afternoon - with Pep Guardiola, along with 13 members of his staff and seven first-team players all entering isolation due to Covid related reasons.

Assistant Coach Rodolfo Borrell is set to take charge of a severely depleted City side on Friday, with a host of academy players expected to be in the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, Ben Garner’s squad are in a tight battle at the top end of the fourth division of English football. The Robins are currently 5th in League Two, having won ten, drawn seven and lost five games so far this season.

Both sides met in the FA Cup Third Round back in 2002, with the Cityzens securing a 2-0 victory at Maine Road, with an attendance of 21,581 twenty years ago.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game against Swindon Town live!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

20:00 UK

United Arab Emirates

00:00 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:30 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

How to Watch

In the UK, Friday’s match will be broadcast live only on ITV 1 and ITV Hub.

As usual, a full match replay will be available on CITY+ after midnight.

For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio 5 Live will provide live coverage of the game as well.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide full coverage of the game in the United Arab Emirates.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

