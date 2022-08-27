Team News: Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Manchester City will host Crystal Palace at the Etihad tomorrow afternoon as Pep Guardiola's men look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

City got off to a winning start to the season after beating both West Ham and Bournemouth in the first two games of their Premier League campaign. However, the Sky Blues put in a poor performance by their standards in their last match and could only gain a point away to Newcastle United.

The Cityzens had a particularly poor first half, going into the break 2-1 down before conceding early into the second half when Kieran Trippier smashed in a fantastic free-kick. However, the visitors staged a quickfire comeback and were level within ten minutes of Trippier's thunderbolt thanks to goals from Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva.

The Sky Blues will now welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad as they look to get back to winning ways after last week's setback in what could prove to be another difficult game.

The Eagles have also had an impressive start to the season, losing just one match thus far. The London club were beaten by Arsenal (who are currently top of the table) in their first match before holding Liverpool to a draw and beating Aston Villa.

Team News:

Manchester City- Pep Guardiola was unable to give detailed fitness updates today as his team hadn't trained prior to his press conference, however, it is safe to assume that The Cityzens will be without Aymeric Laporte tomorrow who isn't expected to back from a knee injury until next month.

Nathan Ake and Jack Grealish are both unlikely to be involved in the game after picking up injuries but will be assessed before kick-off.

While neither Kalvin Phillips nor Luke Mbete would be expected to start, the chances of either man being present on the bench decreased on Wednesday when both men picked up injuries in City's friendly match against Barcelona.

In terms of possible starters for City, you would expect Ruben Dias to come back into the team to start alongside John Stones now that both Laporte and Ake are injured. Ilkay Gundogan has started in all three of the club's matches so far this season and has scored in his previous two outings, so the German is unlikely to be dropped anytime soon.

Erling Haaland should also be expected to start, with the Norwegian scoring three from three at this early phase of the campaign.

Kevin De Bruyne will likely be one of the first names on the team sheet after starting the season in fine form, scoring one goal and providing three assists in City's first three games.

Bernardo Silva failed to start in either of The Cityzens' first two games but impressed in his first start against Newcastle last week after scoring City's third goal and will likely retain his place in the starting eleven.

Crystal Palace- Palace have been handed a major injury setback today as it has been reported that Wilfried Zaha is expected to miss the game due to a leg injury sustained in the club's victory over Aston Villa.

The Eagles are also expected to be without James McArthur, James Tomkins, Nathan Ferguson and goalkeeper Jack Butland, alongside their star man.

Given how well the London side performed against Villa, you wouldn't expect Patrick Vieira to make too many alterations to a winning team, aside from being forced to drop Zaha due to his injury.

However, it is possible that Jean-Phillipe Mateta could be handed a start after his instant impact from the bench last week, scoring just one minute after being substituted on.

Predicted line-ups:

Manchester City- Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Silva, Haaland, Mahrez

Crystal Palace- Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucore, Hughes; Eze, Mateta, Ayew

