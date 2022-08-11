Skip to main content

Team News: Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Manchester City take on Bournemouth on Saturday the 13th of August, and are hopeful of carrying on the good form from their opening day win against West Ham.

Erling Haaland got on the score sheet, and will be confident of adding to his tally against a newly promoted side in Bournemouth when the Cherries come the Etihad on Saturday lunch time.

Bournemouth are currently level on points with Manchester City, after an opening day win of their own against Aston Villa.

Haaland

Manchester City will be hoping to continue their form.

Team News:

Manchester City continue to be without Aymeric Laporte as he recovers from the surgery he received at the end of last season. John Stones is fit and may get his first start of the season, although Nathan Ake has performed well in recent games.

Bernardo Silva may be kept on the bench until his future is resolved, but Riyad Mahrez could get the nod over Phil Foden.

Scott Parker has spoke of not wanting to rush in new signing Marco Senesi, so he may start on the bench for the Manchester City clash. New goalkeeper Neto is also not expected to start the game.

In terms of injuries Bournemouth are without Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell, who both have calf injuries.

Predicted line-ups:

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones Dias, Cancelo, Phillips, De Bruyne, Foden, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland

Bournemouth: Travers, Lerma, Mepham, Kelly, Smith, Billing, Pearson, Tavernier, Zemura, Moore, Solanke.

BournemouthManchester City

