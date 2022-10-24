Team News & Predicted Line-up: Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City

Manchester City will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten Champions League record when they travel to Germany to face Borussia Dortmund tomorrow night.

So far this season, City have won three games and drawn one in the competition- with that one concession of points coming in their last game against FC Copenhagen.

However, it is important to contextualise that draw with the fact that Sergio Gomez was sent off for the Sky Blues after just 30 minutes, meaning a win was always unlikely for Pep Guardiola's side.

And the dropping of two points evidently wasn't too damaging for the club's European campaign, as it turned out a point was all they needed to book their place in the knockout stage after Dortmund and Sevilla drew on the same night.

While the Sky Blues have already qualified for the next round of the competition, it would be unlike Guardiola to disregard City's remaining two group-stage matches.

And given the wealth of quality at his disposal in this Man City squad, the Spaniard could still field a strong team whilst simultaneously resting several key players.

Team News

Manchester City- One player who is certain to be absent for The Cityzens is Gomez, who will be serving a suspension in the competition following his red card in the club's last game.

England duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips will also be missing as the pair continue to recover from surgery. It is possible Phillips may be involved more in the coming weeks as it was revealed the midfielder has begun to complete solo training sessions.

John Stones is likely to be involved as the defender returned to the matchday squad as an unused substitute in City's 3-1 win against Brighton.

In terms of who may be rested for the Sky Blues, it would be no surprise to see key players such as Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne to be placed on the bench with one eye on the weekend's Premier League fixture.

Manuel Akanji has been virtually ever-present since his arrival from tomorrow's opponents, so it would be no shock to see the Swiss defender dropped either.

Given that City have already qualified for the knockouts and are chasing league leaders Arsenal in their domestic competition, it would be understandable for Guardiola to prioritise the league for the time being.

Borussia Dortmund- The hosts will be coming into the game full of confidence after an emphatic 5-0 win against VFB Stuttgart this weekend.

However, the Bundesliga club may have been handed a triple injury blow ahead of the European fixture.

According to local newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten, Donyell Malen, Raphael Guerreiro and Marco Reus were all absent from the club's last training session ahead of the match. As a result, it would seem doubtful that any of the three would be involved tomorrow night.

Alongside this, the German outlet are also reporting that Mats Hummels and Nico Schlotterbeck did train but are both doubts for the game due to respective muscle and calf problems.

Midfielder Salih Özcan will also be missing the game after he picked up his third yellow card in the competition and will therefore be serving a one-game ban.

Predicted Line-up: Ederson; Ake, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Silva; Palmer, Alvarez, Mahrez

