Team News & Predicted Line-up: Manchester City v FC Copenhagen

Manchester City are set to face off against FC Copenhagen for the second time in as many weeks tomorrow.

21 men trained for The Citzyens this morning as they prepare to face the Danish club once again in the Champions League.

The Sky Blues thrashed Copenhagen 5-0 last week and will be hoping to put in a similar performance tomorrow evening.

Erling Haaland was on target twice in the previous fixture, with Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez and a Copenhagen own goal providing the other goals.

It was a completely dominant performance from City, who had 75% of the possession in the game and registered a total of 30 shots in the game to Copenhagen's two.

Here's the latest team news as the Sky Blues look to maintain their unbeaten record in Europe so far this season:

Team News

The Sky Blues are expected to be without three players tomorrow.

Firstly, Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker are certain to miss the game as the two men continue to recover from surgery.

Phillips underwent surgery for a recurring shoulder problem, that has seen him miss numerous games this season already.

Walker suffered a groin injury in City's 6-3 thrashing of Manchester United and as a result had to have surgery to correct the problem.

Meanwhile, John Stones was also absent from the club's 21-man training squad today due to an injury he sustained whilst on international duty with England.

Stones' injury wasn't initially believed to be too serious, with City boss Pep Guardiola giving the defender a 10 day-two week timeframe of recovery. However, exactly two weeks on from the injury, Stones is still yet to return to training.

It's difficult to judge what type of team Guardiola may go for tomorrow, with the Liverpool game on the horizon.

While Manuel Akanji started at right-back on Saturday, with Joao Cancelo on the left flank, it seems likely that Sergio Gomez will be handed another start.

The youngster impressed last week against the same opposition and the game is another chance for the fullback to get some more minutes under his belt.

Haaland has remained impervious to Guardiola's rotational tendencies this season but tomorrow's match could provide the City boss with the perfect chance to rest the Norwegian.

Alvarez was on target in the Sky Blues' previous win against the Danes and is more than capable of leading the line by himself. However, the Spaniard could also opt to give Haaland a 45-minute run out before substituting him, as he did in the first Copenhagen match.

Jack Grealish impressed last week against the Superligaen club and was rested at the weekend, so it would seem likely that the winger is in contention of starting tomorrow night.

Aymeric Laporte was also rested against Southampton but Tuesday's match could provide him with a good opportunity to get some more match fitness under his belt.

It would also be no surprise to see Kevin De Bruyne dropped in midweek once again, with one eye on the Liverpool fixture.

Predicted Line-up:

Ederson; Gomez, Laporte, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Silva; Grealish, Alvarez, Mahrez

