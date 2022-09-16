Team News: Wolves v Manchester City

Manchester City will be raring to go after a two-week break from Premier League football.

The Cityzens remain unbeaten thus far in the English top flight but dropped points in their last outing away to Aston Villa, where they drew 1-1 in a game that they were ultimately lucky to escape from with a point.

Despite City having the better chances and the lion's share of possession they arguably should have lost the game after Phillipe Coutinho had a goal rather unfairly ruled out for offside.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Sky Blues were set to take on Tottenham last weekend but the game ended up being called off as a 'mark of respect' following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

While City haven't played in the league in two weeks, they have still been in action in the Champions League and head into this game off the back of two wins in Europe against Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund.

Team News

Manchester City:

The Cityzens are close to being at full strength but will likely have two players absent tomorrow.

Speaking in his press conference today Pep Guardiola seemingly ruled out a return for Kyle Walker, saying: “Kyle is getting better, but I am not sure if he is ready for tomorrow."

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

And the Spaniard categorically stated that Aymeric Laporte will not be involved in tomorrow's trip to the Molineux. “Aymer is back in training but is not ready," the Spaniard confirmed.

One player who should now be ready to be involved in Premier League action is Kalvin Phillips, who was present on the bench in the midweek win against Dortmund. Guardiola has said the England international is a 'little better' than his two injured teammates in terms of fitness.

In terms of what team Guardiola will field tomorrow, that is more uncertain. The Spaniard's penchant for rotating his squad is well known at this point, and it would be no surprise to see players who started midweek dropped tomorrow.

Ruben Dias was rested in the win against Dortmund and it would be no surprise to see him come into the team at the expense of either Manuel Akanji or Nathan Ake, or alternatively John Stones (who played at right-back) which could see Ake moved to left-back and Joao Cancelo switched to the right side of the defence.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden were both also rested in favour of Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish, but neither of the newly instated wingers impressed in their outings, with Grealish in particular doing little to impact the game in a creative sense.

It would be a surprise to see Erling Haaland dropped in the current form he is in, with the game on Wednesday proving that City always have a chance of scoring as long the Norwegian remains on the pitch. However, Julian Alvarez could be another candidate to start out wide if Guardiola selects Haaland.

In terms of the midfield, it would also be no surprise to see Kevin De Bruyne dropped in order to maintain the Belgian's fitness, with Silva also capable of taking the creative midfield role from the playmaker.

Predicted lineup: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan, Silva; Alvarez, Haaland, Foden.

Wolves:

The hosts tomorrow could have up to four players absent from the game.

New signing Sasa Kalajdzic is expected to be out for several months after the Austrian striker suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in his first game for the club.

IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel

The Midlands club are also expected to be without fellow striker Raul Jimenez, who is currently recovering from a groin injury.

It is also unclear if new signing Diego Costa is in the frame to start, with Wolves manager Bruno Lage confirming that he would have to undergo a late fitness test before the match.

If the former Chelsea man is also ruled out of the game then it is almost certain that Hwang Hee-Chan will start up top for The Wanderers, with the South Korea international being the only fit striker at the club.

Another player who will certainly be ruled out for the game is Chiquinho, who is expected to be out of action until the new year following knee surgery to repair his anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments.

Match Prediction: Wolves 0-2 Manchester City

Given the number of injuries Wolves have up front, it will be a tall order for the home side to try and penetrate the City defence, while it is hard to bet against Haaland scoring at least once given his terrifying form at the moment.

