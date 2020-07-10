City Xtra
The Big Match Preview: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City (Premier League)

Harry Winters

As this year’s Premier League campaign nears its conclusion, with just a fortnight of the domestic season remaining, Manchester City head to the south-coast to face Brighton - in what will be their penultimate away fixture of 2019/20.

This weekend’s game comes as a backdrop ahead of a vital few days both on and off the pitch for Manchester City Football Club - with an FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal upcoming, along with City’s route to a potential first Champions League in August having also emerged. If City are able to get past Real Madrid they will face either Lyon or Juventus in the Quarter finals, and potentially be playing Napoli, Barcelona, Chelsea or Bayern Munich in the semi-finals. The club’s future in the elite competition will also be discovered early this week, with the result of the club’s appeal to CAS expected on Monday morning.

The last time the two teams played at the Amex, the Blues were proclaimed as back-to-back Premier League champions, with a 4-1 victory sparking jubilant celebrations in Brighton, back at the Etihad and across the world. This time however, it will be rather different - not just because of the continued absence of fans, but with it seemingly being a glorified friendly. Even though Brighton aren’t mathematically safe, Graham Potter’s side are eight points clear with just four games remaining.

brighton-and-hove-albion-v-manchester-city-premier-league (5)
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

-----

Team News:

Sergio Agüero is Guardiola’s only injury concern with the Argentine unavailable for the remainder of City’s league campaign, as he continues to recover from a knee surgery a fortnight ago. Rotation is still expected, with Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia and Fernandinho the only three players who didn’t feature in midweek. Rodri and Joao Cancelo both came off after 45 minutes in the win against Newcastle so could start again; likewise could Tommy Doyle, who made his Premier League debut in the latter stage of Wednesday evenings game.

Brighton will likely be without Jose Izquierdo and Steven Alzate, but former Manchester City player Aaron Mooy could come up against his former side.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Head To Head:

The first ever meeting between Brighton and City was at the Goldstone ground back in 1924, where City, managed by Ernest Mangnall, beat Brighton 5-1 in an FA Cup tie; and since, the sides have played each other just 23 times. Saturday night will be the 24th time the two clubs have come up against one another and the 6th time in the Premier League era after Brighton’s promotion to the division under Chris Houghton back in 2017.

Brighton haven’t won against City since a game in the old second division in 1989, where they won 2-1 against a City side that included Andy Hinchcliffe, Paul Lake and David White. The Seagulls did though beat City in a penalty shoot-out, after a 2-2 draw in a League Cup match in 2008.

City have won the past six meetings by a combined score of 16 goals to two and have put four goals past Brighton on the past two occasions, including at the Etihad, back in August. Kevin De Bruyne scored with just two minutes on the clock, before a double from Sergio Agüero either side of half time and a goal for Bernardo Silva late on.

manchester-city-v-brighton-and-hove-albion-premier-league
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Form Guide:

The Blues will be looking to win away from home in the League for the first time in March, after Pep Guardiola suffered three straight away defeats for the first time in his managerial career. That surprising defeat came between two impressive thrashings, with City beating Liverpool 4-0 and Newcastle 5-0 either side of that 9th league defeat. Overall, City have been rather impressive since lockdown, having won five of the seven games they’ve played in all competitions - by an aggregate score of 19-0.

Kevin De Bruyne’s, fine form means he remains hopeful of beating Thierry Henry assist record, with the Belgian now on 18 official league assists for the season, two away from equalling the Arsenal legends record. A clean sheet would also put Ederson level with Nick Pope in the race for the golden glove, with the goalkeeper on 13 clean sheets for the season, one behind the Burnley number one.

manchester-city-v-newcastle-united-premier-league (4)

Match Officials:

Graham Scott will take charge of his 68th top-flight game on Saturday night. In what will be his third game in charge of City this season, the 52 year old will be joined by linesmen Eddie Smart and Derek Eaton, while James Linnington will be fourth official. Peter Banks will in position as VAR at Stockley Park along with AVAR Stephen Child. 

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-aston-villa

-----

You can follow Harry on Twitter here: @harrywinters16

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

