The Big Match Preview - Manchester City Vs Arsenal (PL)

After an unprecedented and prolonged period without football in England due to the Coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday night the Premier League returns with Manchester City vs Arsenal - the second of 92 top-flight fixtures that will take place over the next month and a half.

The former apprentice will finally get a chance to meet his master, as Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta returns to the Etihad to face Pep Guardiola and Manchester City. The former City assistant coach left Manchester for North London to take up his first ever managerial post at the Emirates in December.

This fixture was the first to be effected by the COVID-19 outbreak after it was postponed for "precautionary measures", after it was announced that Arteta himself had tested positive for the virus back in March. The Premier League was indefinitely suspended later that week.

For the near future, football will take on a new look. The matchday experience for fans will be from home given all games will be played behind closed doors, though they will have an option to turn on artificial crowd noise. Other notable changes that will be seen from Wednesday include the fact managers can make a maximum of five changes, teams won't be partaking in the usual pre-match rituals like handshaking and emerging from the tunnel side by side. There will also be short drinks breaks during each half as the Premier League try to stress the importance of good hygiene. Players will also be discouraged from both spitting and celebrating, with the latter leading to the socially-distanced celebration which has been witnessed across Europe recently.

It is also worth noting that the names of players won't be visible for the first 12 matches and will instead be replaced with 'Black Lives Matter'. The Black Lives Matter campaign, which has become the forefront of news globally following the death of George Floyd in the United States, will also have its logo (designed by Troy Deeney's girlfriend) displayed on the front of player's shirts. Alongside that logo will be that of the NHS to honour the incredible work of health and social care workers in England during the pandemic.

Team News

Manchester City are expected to have a fully fit squad for Wednesday's game, although doubts are being raised over the fitness of John Stones after the England international was not spotted in photographs and videos of recent training sessions.

The City squad is expected to include Leroy Sane, who hasn't yet featured for the Champions in the Premier League this season. The German, who is still very much on course to move to Bayern Munich in the summer, will have an opportunity to show both City fans but also the Premier League of his talents in this final part of the season.

Aymeric Laporte, whose absence is one of the main reasons why we see the Blues sit 25 points behind leaders Liverpool, is also expected to be back fit having played on just eight occasions for Manchester City so far this season.

Like Pep Guardiola, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta will also have an almost fully fit squad to choose from, with Lucas Torreira and Kieran Tierney, who would have been unavailable in March, now back. Callum Chambers however, won't be available with the player still recovering from a ligament injury.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Head To Head

It will the 199th time that Manchester City and Arsenal have played each other when they face off on Wednesday evening, with City having won 56, drawn 45 and lost 97 games against the North London club. City are currently on a six-match winning streak in all competitions against Arsenal and haven’t lost to the Gunners in the Premier League since December 2015.

In five of the past six matches, the Blues have netted on three occasions with Sergio Aguero having scored 11 times in 16 appearances. This includes a remarkable hat-trick in just over an hour the last time the two teams met at the Etihad.

It will be Pep Guardiola’s 10th time taking on Arsenal as Manchester City boss, and the Catalan has only lost once - a 2-1 FA Cup semi-final defeat in his first season at the club.

(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Form Guide

Although both clubs haven't kicked a ball for over three months, before the suspension, Manchester City’s form had been somewhat lacklustre. A 2-0 derby defeat back in March was City’s seventh league defeat of the season - the most Guardiola has ever endured during his managerial career. The Blues had lost two of their past five league fixtures, though City had won seven of their previous 10 games in all competitions. They are also unbeaten in their last five home games.

A defeat on Wednesday night would put Liverpool just three points away from a first Premier League title, with Jurgen Klopp's side making their return to action against Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday night.

Despite the 2019/20 campaign overall being a pretty abysmal season for the Gunners, Arsenal are in fact unbeaten in the league this calendar year. They had managed to string together a good run of results before proceedings were halted. They are currently situated in ninth place - 42 points behind leaders Liverpool, and 17 points from opponents Manchester City. They have won just nine times this season, with only six teams having managed to accumulate less victories.

Match Officials

Anthony Taylor, who became one of the 250,000 NHS volunteers during the peak of the pandemic, will be in charge on Wednesday night - a landmark 250th game in the top-flight. He will be joined by linesmen Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn, while Martin Atkinson will be the fourth official.

Stuart Attwell (VAR) will be joined by Stephen Child (AVAR) at a changed VAR HQ at Stockley Park. The Premier League have opted to continue using the technology which is in it's debut season and all those involved involved in it's operations will now be socially-distanced when using the technology, as per government guidelines.

Referees are not expected to start punishing players for things such as spitting or crowding when celebrating, and will also be continuing with IFAB's 2019/20 Laws Of The Game, despite (already announced) laws for the 2020/21 season usually coming into the game from June 1st.

-----

You can follow us for live match updates here: @City_Xtra

We’ve been nominated for an award at the 2020 Football Blogging Awards - to support City Xtra, simply click HERE and head to ‘Best Club Content Creator - Premier League’, and vote ‘Man City Xtra’!